The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Apr 01, 2018 | Last Update : 09:50 AM IST

India, Crime

UP: Minor raped; accused tied, beaten to death by her family, locals

PTI
Published : Apr 1, 2018, 9:12 am IST
Updated : Apr 1, 2018, 9:10 am IST

The accused was beaten black and blue and rushed him to a nearby health centre where he was declared dead.

The girl has been sent for a medical examination and treatment. (Photo: Representational/File)
 The girl has been sent for a medical examination and treatment. (Photo: Representational/File)

Ghaziabad: An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a family acquaintance, who she had accompanied to a religious function, following which the man was beaten to death by her family and locals at the Chaman Vihar colony of Tronica city, the police said on Saturday.

The incident happened on Friday night when Jitendra, a scrap dealer, had taken the girl to a religious function (Mata Ka Jagaran). "But instead of dropping her back home, he took her to his shanty and raped her," Ghaziabad Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna said, adding, the incident occurred around midnight.

Jitendra had also threatened the girl with dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident, he said. But she narrated her ordeal to her family members following which her brother and some locals went to Jitendra's place and caught him, the officer said.

They tied the man using a rope and thrashed him brutally before dumping him on a road nearby, Krishna said.

The girl's father informed the police abut the alleged rape around 1 am. After preliminary inquiry, the police found out that the accused was beaten black and blue and rushed him to a nearby health centre where the doctors declared him brought dead, the officer added.

The girl has been sent for a medical examination and treatment, the officer said.  

The SSP said four people were booked for beating the accused to death and two of them have been arrested. Two others would be nabbed soon, he said.

Tags: minor rape cases, rape, murder, crime
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Ghaziabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Trump declares April as ‘National Sexual Assault Awareness' month

2

Facebook's history with privacy: Promises and only promises

3

Ashley Judd, Julianne Moore to take part in Time's Up event at Tribeca Film Festival

4

Blind man left in tears as London commuters refuse to give up disability seats

5

Can we live in space? Can humans live on moon or Mars colony?

more

Editors' Picks

The event is scheduled to take place on 18 & 19 August.

Kangana Ranaut to share stage with Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey

Facebook wants to provide regular updates on what they are doing and the progress they’re making.

What is Facebook doing to protect election security? They answer

Anushka Sharma in a photoshoot.

Anushka Sharma all set to roll out 3 films under her home banner; read details

"I've been so privileged and honoured to represent my country and the Australian cricket team. I'm sorry and I'm absolutely devastated," said Steve Smith. (Photo: AP)

Ball tampering: Steve Smith says sorry in an emotional press conference

Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone.

Alia Bhatt wants to do 'multi-heroine' film Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

B-town celebs Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, Emraan Hashmi, Pulkit Samrat, Adah Sharma, Richa Chadha, Sophie Choudry, Pooja Hegde were spotted at the airport. See their photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Hrithik, Ranbir, Adah, Emraan step out in style at the airport

Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi and other B-town celebs attend special screening of Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani starrer 'Baaghi 2'. See all exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Kriti and others attend Tiger-Disha's Baaghi 2 special screening

Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen with Taimur Ali Khan on the set, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were spotted at Mumbai airport, Varun Dhawan was present at the song launch of his upcoming film. See all exclusive pictures of your favourite stars here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Varun promote October, Kareena with Taimur, Tiger-Disha together

Bollywood celebrities Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha, Shruti Haasan, Shilpa Shetty and others step out in the city in style. See pictures of your favourite stars here. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: B-town celebs Ranveer, Kartik, Nushrat, Shruti step out in style

Abhay Deol and Patralekhaa came together at the trailer launch of their forthcoming horror comedy film 'Nanu Ki Jaanu'. Check out the exclusive pictures from last night event here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Nanu Ki Jaanu: Abhay Deol and Patralekhaa launch trailer of their film

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kartik Aaryan were the showstoppers for Manish Malhotra’s summer couture collection in Singapore on Sunday. (Photo: Twitter/ Instagram)

Showstoppers Kareena, Kartik up the glam quotient for Manish in Singapore

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham