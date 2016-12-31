Saturday, Dec 31, 2016 | Last Update : 08:24 PM IST

India, All India

TMC MP Tapas Pal denied bail, sent to 3-day CBI custody

PTI
Published : Dec 31, 2016, 7:36 pm IST
Updated : Dec 31, 2016, 7:52 pm IST

Pal was one of the directors of the tainted chit fund group that allegedly duped investors in Odisha, West Bengal and some other states.

TMC MP Tapas Paul arrested by CBI in connection with Rose Valley chit fund scam, in Kolkata on Friday. (Photo: PTI)
 TMC MP Tapas Paul arrested by CBI in connection with Rose Valley chit fund scam, in Kolkata on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Bhubaneswar: A special court here on Saturday rejected the bail plea of Trinamool Congress MP Tapas Pal, arrested for his alleged involvement in Rose Valley Chit Fund scam, and sent him to three-day CBI custody. Pal was produced in the court of Special CJM, CBI, P K Mishra.

Against it plea for a five-day remand of Pal, the court allowed CBI to take him into custody for three days.

The cine star-turned politician was one of the directors of the tainted chit fund group that allegedly duped investors in Odisha, West Bengal and some other states.

Pal is also accused of promoting the company and "misleading" people to deposit money in the firm. He was also charged with giving senior posts to his family members in the company, a senior CBI official said.

In its charge sheet submitted in the court on January 7, CBI had accused the ponzi firm of duping investors of Rs 17,000 crore, of which Rs 450 crore is from Odisha alone. The company was active in Odisha and had 28 branches in the state.

Pal was brought from Kolkata in the morning and taken to the CBI state headquarters. From there, he was sent to the Capital Hospital for medical examination before being produced in the court.

CBI sources said a special investigation team led by DIG N K Singh, CBI Superintendent of Police, Bhubaneswar, Rajeev Ranjan and investigating officer will interrogate Pal.

Tags: tapas pal, bail, cbi, rose valley chit fund scam

MOST POPULAR

1

The fish that can give you a high and nightmares

2

Your morning erection is linked to heart health

3

Beer pints in pubs at Rs 31 every time Narendra Modi says 'Mitron'

4

Indonesia: Pilot stumbles through security check drunk; suspended

5

Delhi: Swaraj facilitates child’s examination by AIIMS doctor

more

Editors' Picks

Mitron might not sound the same again (Photo: AFP)

Beer pints in pubs at Rs 31 every time Narendra Modi says 'Mitron'

Test skipper Virat Kohli was seen boarding a flight to Dehradun with Anushka Sharma, earlier this week. (Photo: PTI)

Virat Kohli, Anushka to get engaged on New Year's Day?

Mohammed Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan was targeted for ‘not wearing hijab’. (Photo: Mohammed Shami / Facebook)

Shami's father not pleased as cricketer's wife trolled

Irfan Pathan recently became father of a baby boy after his wife Safa Baig delivered couple’s first child. (Photo: AFP)

Fan tells Irfan Pathan not to name his son Dawood or Yakub

The woman was lynched to death by an irate mob after she failed detonating her vest. (Photo: Facebook/Idris Ali Father)

Nigeria: Mob lynches suicide bomber after she fails to detonate bomb

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Social media activity went up this year and with it the number of bizarre challenges on the internet also saw a rise with people putting codoms on their heads and having A4 size waist (Photo: Facebook)

Yearender 2016: Weirdest internet challenges of 2016

With the most number of hugs in a minute and the highest dunk of a biscuit in tea by a bungee jumper, 2016 was a year of bizarre and innovative efforts making it into record books (Photo: Facebook/YouTube)

Yearender 2016: Weirdest world records

While everything that glitters made a come back in 2016, trends like hidden rainbow hair and hologhraphic lip gloss ruled as social media became a platform for spreading the word (Photo: Instagram)

Yearender 2016: Hottest beauty trends this year

The Melanin Goddess dazzled the world of fashion this year while Indian acid attack survivor Reshma Qureshi gave hope with her appearance at NY Fashion Week, a year when people made news on the fashion circuit for good initiatives as well as the wrong reasons (Photo: AFP/Instagram/Facebook)

Yearender 2016: Making news on the ramp

While security arrangements in Europe were in place for Christmas, people across the Middle East, Pakistan and India celebrated Christmas with jubilation (Photo: AP)

Yearender 2016: Silent Night, Holy Night

This year saw animals and humans both make headlines with their pictures and people put their photoshop skills to use and made us laugh with all these memes. (Photo: Facebook/Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Impressive Photoshop battles this year

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham