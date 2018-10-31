The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Oct 31, 2018 | Last Update : 07:09 PM IST

India, All India

India jumps 23 spots on World Bank's 'ease of doing business' index, ranks 77

PTI
Published : Oct 31, 2018, 6:55 pm IST
Updated : Oct 31, 2018, 6:55 pm IST

India was ranked 100th in the World Bank's Doing Business Report last year.

In its annual report 'Doing Business' 2019 report, World Bank said India improved on six of the 10 parameters relating to starting and doing business in a country. (Representational Image)
 In its annual report 'Doing Business' 2019 report, World Bank said India improved on six of the 10 parameters relating to starting and doing business in a country. (Representational Image)

New Delhi/Washington: India has jumped 23 places to the 77th position in the World Bank's 'ease of doing business' ranking released Wednesday, a development that could help the country attract more foreign investments.

India was ranked 100th in the World Bank's Doing Business Report last year.

The ranking comes as a shot in the arm for the Narendra Modi government which faces strong dissenting voices from opposition parties ahead of the general elections next year.

In its annual report 'Doing Business' 2019 report, World Bank said India improved on six of the 10 parameters relating to starting and doing business in a country.

These parameters include ease of starting a business, construction permits, getting electricity, getting credit, paying taxes, trade across borders, enforcing contracts and resolving insolvency.

India was ranked at the 142nd position among 190 nations when the Modi government came to power in 2014.

It rose to 100th spot in the last ranking from the 131st rank in the previous year.

New Zealand topped the list of 190 countries in ease of doing business, followed by Singapore, Denmark, and Hong Kong.

The United States is placed eight and China has been ranked 46th. Neighbouring Pakistan is placed at 136. World Bank put India among the top 10 economies to make the most improvements.

Tags: india jumps 23 places in world bank's ease of doing business ranking, world bank, easy of doing business ranking, india ease of doing business
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

An inspiration: 96-yr-old Karthiyani Amma scores 98 per cent in Kerala exam

2

Marjaavaan: Sidharth Malhotra to romance Tara Sutaria in Milap Zaveri film

3

Apple’s new iPad Pro, Mac India prices revealed

4

Dev Patel to make directorial debut with 'Monkey Man'

5

'Train 18', India’s first engineless train worth Rs 100 crore, unveiled today

more

Editors' Picks

Rocketry poster.

R Madhavan’s Rocketry: Who is Nambi Narayan and why is he important

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Kedarnath teaser: Did Sushant and Sara leave these hints from the movie?

Shahid Kapoor, like Vijay Deverakonda, grew a beard for ‘Arjun Reddy.’

Arjun Reddy Hindi remake on floors tomorrow: Why it’s perfect for Shahid Kapoor!

Kizzie Aur Manny poster.

#MeToo: Will Kizzie Aur Manny suffer Housefull 4’s fate due to Mukesh Chabbra?

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham