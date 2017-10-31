The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Oct 31, 2017 | Last Update : 05:42 PM IST

India, All India

Himachal Assembly polls: Prem Kumar Dhumal announced as BJP's CM candidate

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 31, 2017, 4:40 pm IST
Updated : Oct 31, 2017, 5:13 pm IST

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly election will be held on November 9.

The BJP Central Election Committee finalised the party's candidate in a meeting in Delhi, for the election, which is scheduled to be held on November 9. (Photo: PTI)
 The BJP Central Election Committee finalised the party's candidate in a meeting in Delhi, for the election, which is scheduled to be held on November 9. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) on Tuesday announced Prem Kumar Dhumal as the chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Himachal Pradesh Assembly election.

Dhumal is an Indian politician, who has twice been Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh from March 1998 to March 2003 and again from 1 January 2008 to 25 December 2012.

Presently, he holds the designation of Leader of Opposition in the state assembly.

Dhumal became vice-president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha in 1982. In 1984, he was selected as the candidate for the Hamirpur parliamentary constituency when the sitting Member of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly and state stalwart Jagdev Chand, refused to stand.

After the sudden death of Jagdev Chand in 1993, Dhumal became active in state politics. He was president of the BJP in Himachal Pradesh from 1993 and became the state's Chief Minister in March 1998.

The BJP Central Election Committee finalised the party's candidate in a meeting in Delhi, for the election, which is scheduled to be held on November 9.

The committee comprised of top leaders including party president Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BJP lost to Congress in the 2012 assembly elections, where Virbhadra Singh took over the chair as the Chief Minister of the state.

Earlier this year, BJP won the Shimla Municipal Elections by securing 17 out of 34 seats.

(With agency inputs)

Tags: bhartiya janta party, prem kumar dhumal, central election committee, amit shah
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Secret behind symbol of Deathly Hallows revealed by author

2

National Boxing Championships: Manoj Kumar clinches gold, Shiva Thapa stunned

3

India tops list of new TB cases in 2016: WHO

4

Bizarre video of women worshipping a dustbin outside Bihar temple goes viral!

5

Attraction to partners based on how parents look, says new study

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Nine Emperor Gods Festival is an annual Taoist celebration held from the first day to the ninth day of the lunar month. (Photo: AP)

Devotees celebrate centuries-old Nine Emperor Gods festival in Malaysia

The parade was the highlight event of the 10-day Fantasy Fest masking and costuming festival, themed "Time Travel Unravels," that ended on Sunday, October 29. (Photo: AP)

Fantasy Fest draws thousands to Key West, Florida

More than 700 performers prepared for months for the colorful afternoon procession along more than 4 miles (7 km) of the expansive Paseo de la Reforma. (All photos: AP)

Theme of Mexico's traditional Day of the Dead parade inspired by Bond movie

Chhath Puja 2017 is an ancient Hindu festival, rituals are performed to thank the Sun god for sustaining life on earth and seeking the divine blessings. (All photos: PTI, AP)

Chhath Puja 2017: Devotees flock to pay respects to the Sun God

Fashion designers, popular brands and accessories designers take part in 22nd Athens Xclusive Designers Week. (Photo: AP)

Athens Fashion Week see upcoming designers share stage with famed couturists

Chhath is an ancient Hindu Vedic festival dedicated to the Sun and his wife Usha in order to thank them for bestowing the bounties of life on earth and to request the granting of certain wishes. (Photo: PTI)

Celebrating Chhath Puja, one of the most eco-friendly festivals in India

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham