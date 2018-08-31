The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Aug 31, 2018 | Last Update : 11:54 AM IST

India, All India

UP man tries to sell 4-yr-old daughter to treat pregnant wife, halted by cops

ANI
Published : Aug 31, 2018, 10:59 am IST
Updated : Aug 31, 2018, 10:59 am IST

When the police heard about the incident, they stopped the couple from selling their child and assured them full financial support.

'It's not easy to sell a child, but we had no other option. We had already visited a few hospitals for treatment,' the mother said. (Photo: Twitter | @ANINewsUP)
 'It's not easy to sell a child, but we had no other option. We had already visited a few hospitals for treatment,' the mother said. (Photo: Twitter | @ANINewsUP)

Kannauj (Uttar Pradesh): A man was trying to sell his four-year-old daughter to get his pregnant wife treated when the Uttar Pradesh police intervened and stopped him.

Arvind Banjara, a resident of Kannauj, had admitted his seven-month pregnant wife Sukhdevi in District Hospital when she developed complications. The doctors asked him to arrange blood for her treatment, but since he had no money, he tried to sell his child for Rs 25,000.

The couple has a four-year-old girl Roshni and a one-year-old son Jaanu.

"In the district hospital, we were told to get blood for her. They told me that she will not survive if blood is not arranged for her. I didn't have money, so I had no other option, but to sell my child," Banjara told news agency ANI.

"It's not easy to sell a child, but we had no other option. We had already visited a few hospitals for treatment," said Sukhdevi.

When the police heard about this, they stopped the couple from selling their child and assured them full financial support.

"We got to know from people that there is a couple who is in need of money for treatment and is very disturbed. We also heard that they were trying to sell their child. When we found out that the woman is suffering from bleeding and needs help, the Tirwa police station decided to provide full finance aid to the family," Officer in Tirwa police station, Amod Kumar Singh, said.

"We will take care of the whole treatment process. Besides money, we will also provide blood to her if needed," he added.

Tags: child selling, man tries to sell daughter
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh

MOST POPULAR

1

Abhishek has proved himself as actor; brave to pause, reflect and return: Taapsee

2

Lonely dolphin learns to speak porpoise to talk to local animals

3

Redmi Note 6 Pro: Price and other details leaked

4

After SRK, Salman keen to host Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan reacts

5

Woman burns down house performing exorcism on sofa she believed the devil possessed

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

With their films up for release, Bollywood celebrities were spotted at respective promotional events in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha ups style, Pataakha gets Arijit touch, Loveratri, Laila Majnu pairs’ moves

Amitabh Bachchan launched the latest season of his popular TV game show ‘Kaun Banga Crorepati’ in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Time to brush up your GK again as Big B is back with latest season of KBC

Bollywood stars were spotted in various parts of the country as they promoted their upcoming films. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Abhishek, Kajol, Sui Dhaaga, Stree leads take their films across the country

Several Bollywood stars were showstoppers on day five, the last, of the Lakme Fashion Week held in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena gives LFW fitting finale with elegant appearance, others also shine

It was the most star-studded day, the fourth of the Lakme Fashion Week held in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

LFW: Kangana, Varun, Malaika, expectant Neha-Angad, others’ classy ramp walks

Several Bollywood celebrities made an appearance on day 3 of the Lakme Fashion Week held in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

LFW: Janhvi, Shahid, Disha, Karisma, others ace fashion game on the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham