The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Aug 31, 2018 | Last Update : 10:09 AM IST

India, All India

Cops asked us to sleep with door open: Gautam Navlakha's partner on house arrest

PTI
Published : Aug 31, 2018, 8:33 am IST
Updated : Aug 31, 2018, 8:56 am IST

Authorities have ensured a heavy police deployment outside the residence and barricades have been put up.

Husain said Gautam Navlakha appears confident and says he is prepared for 'any outcome'. (Photo: PTI)
 Husain said Gautam Navlakha appears confident and says he is prepared for 'any outcome'. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: "We were asked by policemen to keep the door of the bedroom open and sleep. I was livid and I flipped. I asked them to stand up and say sorry," Sabha Husain, female partner of activist Gautam Navlakha, said on Thursday. 

She was describing the scene at their residence in Delhi's Nehru Enclave, where Gautam Navlakha has been put under house arrest.

Husain said she and Navlakha are under constant surveillance with policemen present at the residence. She said she felt "worst" to be surrounded by policemen all the time and be "constantly watched".

"This morning, I ensured the three policemen, including a woman constable, was moved outside the house. The lawyer gave them a piece of her mind after which they moved out," she told PTI.

She added that it was a relief for them.

"We are alone in the house today. There was a constant police presence inside. We wake up to them. Wherever we go inside the house, they watched us. It completely disorients your mind," Husain, who has been with Gautam Navlakha since his house arrest, said.

Authorities have ensured a heavy police deployment outside the residence and barricades have been put up.

"Police have now put up a red cloth around the house to prevent people from getting to know their activities inside. No relatives, no friends, even people who help Navlakha with his bank work are not allowed inside," she rued.

"We are managing our day-to-day activities somehow," said Husain.

Since no outsider, other than the policemen, is permitted to enter the residence, Husain has to go out to meet her friends. She said she is scared of leaving Gautam Navlakha alone.

Husain said ever since the Supreme Court direction, her phone has been buzzing with calls and messages from well-wishers, who want to know how they are managing.

She however, said Gautam Navlakha appears confident and says he is prepared for "any outcome".

"We are quite confident. It is for the police to probe charges. We are sure nothing substantial will come out. It cannot harm them (the activists)," said Husain.

Gautam Navlakha was arrested on August 28 after searches in several cities that resulted in the arrest of four other activists. A transit remand was secured from Saket district court to take Gautam Navlakha to Pune, but the high court stayed the order. The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the Maharashtra police that the activists be kept under house arrest till September 6.

Tags: gautam navlakha, activists arrested in bhima-koregaon case, bhima koregaon violence, sabha husain
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Abhishek has proved himself as actor; brave to pause, reflect and return: Taapsee

2

Lonely dolphin learns to speak porpoise to talk to local animals

3

Redmi Note 6 Pro: Price and other details leaked

4

After SRK, Salman keen to host Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan reacts

5

Woman burns down house performing exorcism on sofa she believed the devil possessed

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMLife

The carnival has been held every year since 1966 and one of the largest festival celebrations of its kind in Europe.(Photo: AFP)

Hundreds attend Notting Hill Carnival in London

Countless hungry and restless ghosts are roaming Hong Kong, and the world, to visit their living ancestors, at least according to Chinese convention. (Photo: AP)

Hong Kong celebrates Hungry Ghost Festival

Local fishermen participate in the race. (Photo: PTI)

Tripura’s Melghar holds annual boat racing festival

The festival features a night procession of Kandyan dancers, fire twirlers, traditional musicians, acrobatic fire performers and elephants, gathering thousands of tourists and spectators from around the island. (Photo: AFP)

Thousands attend the Esala Perahera festival in Sri Lanka

From a rare baby snow leopard playing with its mum, to zookeeper feeding giraffes, here a animlas who were in news. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

Spasskaya Tower International Military Music Festival is an annual military music event held in Moscow on Red Square. (Photos: AP)

Russia gears up for Spasskaya Tower international military music festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham