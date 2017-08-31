The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Aug 31, 2017 | Last Update : 02:20 PM IST

India, All India

Tenure as Defence Minister won't last for long: Arun Jaitley

ANI
Published : Aug 31, 2017, 1:20 pm IST
Updated : Aug 31, 2017, 1:20 pm IST

Jaitley was given additional charge of the Defence Ministry when Manohar Parrikar became the Chief Minister of Goa.

Speaking on the way forward, Jaitley stated that the next step would be to put an end to black money used in elections, adding that the final stage of proposals is being deliberated. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Speaking on the way forward, Jaitley stated that the next step would be to put an end to black money used in elections, adding that the final stage of proposals is being deliberated. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: Arun Jaitley on Thursday hinted that he would not be serving the post of Defence Minister for long.

Responding to a poser, during a press briefing on Thursday, on his tenure as the defence minister, Jaitley said, "At least I hope not very long. That's anyway not me to decide."

Jaitley, the Union Finance Minister, was given additional charge of the Defence Ministry when Manohar Parrikar became the Chief Minister of Goa in March this year.

Reiterating his stand on the cash squeeze, which has posed a threat for the terrorist elements in Jammu & Kashmir and Chhattisgarh, Jaitley claimed on Wednesday that the shortage of currency has resulted in a shortage of 'stone throwers' for the separatists.

"For the first time, the RBI has scrutinised each note, which has helped them differentiate between fake notes from the authentic ones. The cash squeeze is evident, since these terrorist elements are finding it difficult to mobilise support for them. Without enough cash notes, it is difficult to gather stone throwers as before," said Jaitley.

Speaking on the way forward, Jaitley stated that the next step would be to put an end to black money used in elections, adding that the final stage of proposals is being deliberated.

Tags: arun jaitley, defence minister, finance minister, manohar parrikar
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Largest asteroid in a century to whiz by Sept 1

2

Improve eyesight naturally with these simple tips

3

India, Canada to jointly issue postal stamps with Diwali as theme

4

Here's why putting glitter on your tongue is a bad idea

5

Gaza man forced into hiding due to 'tree man disease' finally gets treatment

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

At the annual

Spain's annual tomato fight festival is utter mayhem

The Notting Hill Carnival is an annual event that has taken place in London since 1966 and is led by the West Indian community. It is the one of the largest street festivals of its kind and in 2006, the UK public voted it onto the list of icons of England (Photo: AP)

Notting Hill celebrates decades old festival of unity

Maya Vorderstrasse uses humour to share the true experience of pregnancy. (Photo: Instagram / mayavorderstrasse)

Woman's photo series shows what it is really like to be pregnant

Since fourteen years the city of Gotha changes completely into a baroque city in order to celebrate the Baroque Festival around the Friedenstein Castle from the 17th century. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds in grand constumes celebrate Germany's Baroque festival

Spasskaya Tower International Military Music Festival is an annual military music held in Moscow with 40 countries participating. (Photo: AP)

Military bands come together for musical spectacle at Russian music festival

Nepalese Hindu women observe a day-long fast and pray for their husbands and for a happy married life. (Photo:AP)

Teej celebrations in Nepal see women throng to Pashupatinath Temple

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham