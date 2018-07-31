To Kiki or not to: Police across states go creative with warnings

Also known as In My Feelings challenge or 'doing the Shiggy', the dare has received lot of warnings after it went wrong for several people.

Mumbai: The Kiki challenge is fast becoming a rage among the youngsters. The latest trend which involves jumping out of a slow moving car and dancing alongside it to American rapper Drake's latest song, 'Kiki do you love me' has taken over the world of social media.

Also known as the In My Feelings challenge or "doing the Shiggy" after comedian Shiggy posted a video on Instagram where he was seen dancing to the song, the challenge has spread across the world.

However, the dare has received a lot of warnings after it went wrong for several people.

Police have also issued warning advisories.

The Delhi police on Tuesday took to Twitter and urged people to “Keep Delhi roads safe for all” in a highly creative way.

"Dance on the floors, not on the roads! #KikiChallenge is not worth the fun. #InMyFeelings Keep #Delhi roads safe for all," the tweet read.

Dance on the floors, not on the roads!

#KikiChallenge is not worth the fun.#InMyFeelings Keep #Delhi roads safe for all. pic.twitter.com/8BZcl5H78S — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) July 31, 2018

The Uttar Pradesh police also shared a video showing what could happen if the challenge goes wrong.

The video was accompanied by a message which said, “Dear Parents, whether Kiki loves your child or not, we are sure you do! So please stand by your kids in all the challenges in life except #kikichallenge.”

Dear Parents, whether Kiki loves your child or not, we are sure you do! So please stand by your kids in all the challenges in life except #kikichallenge . #KiKiHardlyAChallenge #InMyFeelingsChallenge #UPPolice pic.twitter.com/RyTvoChJFa — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) July 30, 2018

However, the Jaipur police came up with a dark yet thoughtful social media post to inform people about the dangers of the viral trend.

Under the picture of a man with a garland around it was written, “In loving memory of KK — Loving boyfriend of Kiki, died while doing the Shiggy.”

The post further warned, “Don’t challenge death. Be wise – keep away from silly stunts & advise your friends as well to stay safe.”

Earlier, the Mumbai police also twitted a video with a warning: “Desist from public nuisance or face the music!”

Not just a risk for you but your act can put life of others at risk too. Desist from public nuisance or face the music ! #DanceYourWayToSafety #InMySafetyFeelingsChallenge pic.twitter.com/gY2txdcxWZ — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 26, 2018

Besides India, the dance challenge has prompted a number of police agencies across the world to issue warning advisories.

Some videos of the challenge, uploaded on the internet, show oblivious dancers crashing into poles, tripping on potholes and even falling out of cars.

One video shows a dancing woman's handbag being stolen.

Another video shows a man getting hit by a car.

