The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jul 31, 2018 | Last Update : 04:17 PM IST

India, All India

To Kiki or not to: Police across states go creative with warnings

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jul 31, 2018, 3:59 pm IST
Updated : Jul 31, 2018, 3:59 pm IST

Also known as In My Feelings challenge or 'doing the Shiggy', the dare has received lot of warnings after it went wrong for several people.

The Delhi police on Tuesday took to Twitter and urged people to “Keep Delhi roads safe for all” in a highly creative way. (Photo: Twitter | @DelhiPolice)
 The Delhi police on Tuesday took to Twitter and urged people to “Keep Delhi roads safe for all” in a highly creative way. (Photo: Twitter | @DelhiPolice)

Mumbai: The Kiki challenge is fast becoming a rage among the youngsters. The latest trend which involves jumping out of a slow moving car and dancing alongside it to American rapper Drake's latest song, 'Kiki do you love me' has taken over the world of social media.

Also known as the In My Feelings challenge or "doing the Shiggy" after comedian Shiggy posted a video on Instagram where he was seen dancing to the song, the challenge has spread across the world.

However, the dare has received a lot of warnings after it went wrong for several people.

Police have also issued warning advisories.

The Delhi police on Tuesday took to Twitter and urged people to “Keep Delhi roads safe for all” in a highly creative way.

"Dance on the floors, not on the roads! #KikiChallenge is not worth the fun. #InMyFeelings Keep #Delhi roads safe for all," the tweet read.

 

 

The Uttar Pradesh police also shared a video showing what could happen if the challenge goes wrong.

The video was accompanied by a message which said, “Dear Parents, whether Kiki loves your child or not, we are sure you do! So please stand by your kids in all the challenges in life except #kikichallenge.”

 

 

However, the Jaipur police came up with a dark yet thoughtful social media post to inform people about the dangers of the viral trend.

Under the picture of a man with a garland around it was written, “In loving memory of KK — Loving boyfriend of Kiki, died while doing the Shiggy.”

The post further warned, “Don’t challenge death. Be wise – keep away from silly stunts & advise your friends as well to stay safe.”

 

 

Earlier, the Mumbai police also twitted a video with a warning: “Desist from public nuisance or face the music!”

 

 

Besides India, the dance challenge has prompted a number of police agencies across the world to issue warning advisories.

Some videos of the challenge, uploaded on the internet, show oblivious dancers crashing into poles, tripping on potholes and even falling out of cars.

One video shows a dancing woman's handbag being stolen.

Another video shows a man getting hit by a car.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags: kiki challenge, mumbai police, jaipur police, delhi police, uttar pradesh police
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Australian woman marries herself in beach ceremony after break-up

2

Bharat: Salman had ‘taunted’ Peecee, but has something special to say about Katrina

3

Horrified shopper finds rotting carcass of baby crow in Aldi salad

4

‘I'd be a fool to make biopic on myself’: No Sanju-like venture for Akshay Kumar

5

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL leaks: A short roundup of all we know

more

Editors' Picks

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla in a still from 'Deewana Mastana'.

Salman Khan really wanted to marry Juhi Chawla at one time, but then this happened

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham