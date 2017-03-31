The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Mar 31, 2017 | Last Update : 03:14 AM IST

India, All India

Modi to become India’s third most successful PM, says Ramachandra Guha

PTI | MERAJ BHAT
Published : Mar 31, 2017, 2:41 am IST
Updated : Mar 31, 2017, 2:47 am IST

Guha said the 66-year-old leader’s “charisma” and “appeal” transcend the boundaries of caste and language.

Ramachandra Guha
 Ramachandra Guha

New Delhi: Narendra Modi is all set to become the third “most successful” Prime Minister of India after Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi, historian Ramachandra Guha said.

He said the 66-year-old leader’s “charisma” and “appeal” transcend the boundaries of caste and language.

At the London School of Economics India Summit 2017, Mr Guha said Mr Modi’s “authority” and “Pan-Indian vision” put him on the same pedestal as that of Nehru and his daughter Gandhi.

“We live in a time when Narendra Modi is poised to become, and perhaps already is, the third most successful Prime Minister in Indian history. He is the only one you would place on par with Nehru and Indira in terms of authority that he exudes and the pan-Indian vision he commands,” Mr Guha said.

“Since Nehru and Indira, there has been no Indian Prime Minister who has had that authority, that sense of command, that charisma, that cross caste, cross linguistic, cross regional appeal in India,” he said.

Mr Guha said the caste system and discrimination against women were two of India’s “indisputable facts”. He said both Islam and Hinduism “grievously” discriminate against women.

“Caste system is the most rigorous, most diabolical system of social stratification ever invented by humans and we Hindus invented it,” he said. Mr Guha taught at LSE in 2011-12, and praised its close links with India.

Tags: ramachandra guha, narendra modi, jawaharlal nehru
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

It's a wrap! Austria schedule of Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai completed

2

PCB to take legal action against BCCI

3

Terminally ill people inspire people with jokes on death

4

BJP MLA makes bizarre demand, wants Maharashtra Legislative Council scrapped

5

Jeff Bezos is the second richest person, following Bill Gates

more

Editors' Picks

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were all excited as they welcomed Bollywood stars for a screening of the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia are delighted as they host Badrinath Ki Dulhania screening

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham