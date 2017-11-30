Rahul Gandhi listed ‘non-Hindu’ at Somnath Temple, row erupts

As the controversy trended big time on social media, Congress media managers were quick to get their act together.

Rahul Gandhi was paying a visit to the temple ahead of a two-day campaign in the state and is expected to address multiple rallies. (Photo: Twitter/@INCGujarat)

New Delhi: As the battle for Gujarat hots up, a big furore erupted on Wednesday over Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi visiting the Somnath Temple after allegedly signing a register meant for non-Hindus.

The ruling BJP insisted that the Congress declare his religious faith while the Congress countered saying that Mr Gandhi had signed in the register meant for Hindus and the signature in the register meant for non-Hindus was fabricated.

The Congress also released screen-shots of the register for Hindus which Mr Gandhi had signed. The goof-up was apparently made by Congress media coordinator Manoj Tyagi who entered Mr Gandhi’s name in a register meant for non-Hindus.

While writing the name of Muslim Congress MP Ahmed Patel, who was a part of the Congress vice president’s entourage, in the register for non-Hindus, Mr Tyagi, apparently, also jotted down Mr Gandhi’s name, said party leader.

The doors of Somnath Temple, one of the most famous pilgrim places of Hindus, are not open for non-Hindus, who must obtain permission from the temple authorities to enter the sacred place.

“Rahul ji made an entry into the visitor’s book, the signature which is being talked of is different, neither it is the signature of Rahul Gandhi nor was this register ever given to him,” Mr Surjewala said.

Releasing the screen-shots of visitors’ register, Congress leader Deependra Hooda said, “Here is the original signature of Rahul Gandhi at Somnath Temple. Very clearly. The other signature is written as ‘Rahul Gandhi ji’, why would he write ji? Don’t know who wrote it. BJP doing what it does best, diverting from real issues”.

The Congress media cell went further and asserted that Mr Gandhi was a ‘Janeu Dhari’ Hindu (one who wears a sacred thread) and released some family pictures to substantiate the claims.

The Congress which is trying to regain power in the state after a gap of 22 years, has been toeing a soft Hindutva line in its campaign and has assiduously avoided any Muslim cause or name.

In fact, Mr Gandhi began his campaign in the state from the famous Akshardham Temple in Gandhinagar. Subsequently, he visited many more temples as part of his “Gujarat Navsarjan Yatra”.

The ruling BJP, on the other hand, has repeatedly attacked Mr Gandhi’s temple visits, saying it was a sign of desperation in a state where the Congress has been out of power for over two decades. The attacks have come from none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On Monday, while Mr Gandhi was visiting the Somnath Temple, Mr Modi while campaigning in Prachi, which is around 25 km from Somnath, sought to remind him that Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first Prime Minister and his great-grandfather, had opposed the idea of building the Somnath temple.

“If there was no Sardar Patel, the temple in Somnath would never have been possible. Today, some people are remembering Somanth, I have to ask them - Have you forgotten your history? Your family members, our first Prime Minister, was not happy with the idea of a temple being built there,” he said.