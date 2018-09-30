The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Sep 30, 2018

India, All India

Pakistani chopper violates Indian airspace along LoC, Army fires small arms

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Sep 30, 2018, 2:36 pm IST
Updated : Sep 30, 2018, 3:56 pm IST

Three forward posts fired small arms after noticing the airspace violation, sources said.

The chopper flew near the LoC for a while before retrieving to Pakistan territory. (Photo: ANI screengrab)
 The chopper flew near the LoC for a while before retrieving to Pakistan territory. (Photo: ANI screengrab)

New Delhi: A Pakistani chopper on Sunday violated Indian airspace along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, but turned back after it was "engaged by air sentries", the Indian Army said. 

In a video shared by news agency ANI, the helicopter can be seen hovering around in Indian airspace. 

Jammu-based Army PRO Lt Col Devender Anand said the helicopter violated the airspace around 12:10 pm. “Air sentries at forward location had engaged it with small arms,” he said adding that it was most likely a civilian chopper and was flying very high.  

Three forward posts fired small arms after noticing the airspace violation, the sources said.

Official sources said a white-colour chopper crossed into this side in Gulpur sector and hovered for sometime before turning back into Pakistan territory. 

There has been a spurt in the cases of infiltration at the LoC, even as Indian forces retaliate and foil such bids.

The incident comes a day after External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, addressing the United Nations General Assembly in New York, raised the issue of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

