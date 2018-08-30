J&K: One terrorist killed, exchange of fire ongoing in Bandipora encounter

A search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire towards security forces positions.

Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Hajin area following information about presence of militants there, a police official said. (Representational image)

Srinagar: An encounter broke out on Thursday between militants and security forces in Hajin area of Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, the police said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire towards security forces positions.

Director General of Police (DGP) of Jammu and Kashmir, Shesh Paul Vaid said on Twitter that one terrorist had been killed and that the exchange of fire was ongoing.