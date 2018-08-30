The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Aug 30, 2018

India, All India

Demonetisation PM Modi's attempt to fill pockets of crony capitalists: Rahul Gandhi

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 30, 2018, 5:52 pm IST
Updated : Aug 30, 2018, 5:52 pm IST

PM's decision to demonetise cash in circulation was a move to help crony capitalists convert their black money into white.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi attacks Prime Minister Narendra Modi on issues like demonetisation and Rafale fighter jet deal. (Photo: Screengrab | ANI)
 Congress president Rahul Gandhi attacks Prime Minister Narendra Modi on issues like demonetisation and Rafale fighter jet deal. (Photo: Screengrab | ANI)

New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to demonetise 80 per cent of cash in circulation in 2016 was a move to help crony capitalists convert their black money into white.

"The RBI annual report proves that all his objectives failed. I want to state the real reason of Demonetisation to everyone. PM Modi's 10-15 capitalist friends were defaulters. He helped them to turn their black money into white," the Congress president said.

"PM had promised that black money, terror funding, and fake currency will be eradicated," Rahul added.

