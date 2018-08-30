Demonetisation PM Modi's attempt to fill pockets of crony capitalists: Rahul Gandhi

PM's decision to demonetise cash in circulation was a move to help crony capitalists convert their black money into white.

New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to demonetise 80 per cent of cash in circulation in 2016 was a move to help crony capitalists convert their black money into white.

"The RBI annual report proves that all his objectives failed. I want to state the real reason of Demonetisation to everyone. PM Modi's 10-15 capitalist friends were defaulters. He helped them to turn their black money into white," the Congress president said.

"PM had promised that black money, terror funding, and fake currency will be eradicated," Rahul added.