The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Aug 30, 2018 | Last Update : 06:00 PM IST

India, All India

Buddhist monk held for sexually abusing 15 children at school in Bihar

AGE CORRESPONDENT | NAYEAR AZAD
Published : Aug 30, 2018, 5:22 pm IST
Updated : Aug 30, 2018, 5:25 pm IST

Case had surfaced when one victim informed his parents about torture he faced in Buddhist Novice School and Meditation Centre at Bodh Gaya.

Buddhist monk Bante Sanghpriya Sujoy was arrested for sexually abusing 15 children at a meditation school in Bodh Gaya. (Representational Image | Pexels)
 Buddhist monk Bante Sanghpriya Sujoy was arrested for sexually abusing 15 children at a meditation school in Bodh Gaya. (Representational Image | Pexels)

Patna: Nitish Kumar led government in Bihar suffered a setback after a Buddhist monk Bante Sanghpriya Sujoy was arrested for sexually abusing 15 children at a meditation school in Bodh Gaya.

Sources familiar with the case told The Asian Age that all the children were aged between seven and thirteen years. The case had surfaced when one of the victims informed his parents about the torture he and other children were facing in the Buddhist Novice School and Meditation Centre at Bodh Gaya.

The police said that a parallel probe has also been launched against the Prajanna Social Welfare Trust which was managing the school.

Speaking about the incident Gaya SSP Rajeev Mishra told reporters that, “role of other members of the trust is also being investigated and if any evidence surfaces we will also lodge FIR against them”.  

All the children being trained at the Meditation Centre were from Assam. The case surfaced after one of the victims somehow managed to call his parents and narrated sordid details of torture he and other children suffered at the school.

The parents later approached the police and demanded action against the superintendent of the Meditation centre. The police said that a case was registered against the accused under POCSO Act and a medical board is also being constituted to examine the victims.

“We are trying to find more details about the case from the kids as well from other sources. Children have informed us that the monk used to sexually abuse and torture them on regular basis”. Dy SP Rajkumar Shah who has been assigned to lead the investigation of the case told reporters.

Sources claimed that the children told the police in their statement that they were beaten up by the monk if they refused to oblige him.

The police said all the 15 children and their family members would be kept at a safer location in Bodh Gaya during the period of the probe. The victims are also likely to record their statements before a Judicial Magistrate.

Tags: sexual assault, sexual abuse, bodh gaya, buddhist monk
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

MOST POPULAR

1

After SRK, Salman keen to host Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan reacts

2

Woman burns down house performing exorcism on sofa she believed the devil possessed

3

Saudi women now head to race tracks after driving ban ends

4

Watch: Kajol, Madhuri Dixit turn mushy paps for Asha Bhosle, get clicked with her

5

This Snow White fan theory will ruin your childhood

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham