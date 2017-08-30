In Jodhpur, newborn dies after doctors get into verbal brawl in hospital

Rajasthan HC takes cognisance of incident of verbal spat, asks hospital to submit a report by 2 pm on Wednesday.

Verbal spat broke out between two doctors at an operation theatre in a hospital at Udaipur in Rajasthan. (Photo: Screengrab | ANI)

Jodhpur: The operation theatre of Jodhpur's Umaid hospital turned into a virtual battle ground on Tuesday when a verbal spat broke between two doctors operating on a pregnant woman.

In a video captured by a staff member in the operation theatre on a mobile phone, both the doctors were seen arguing loudly, calling each other names and even threatening each while conducting an emergency surgery on a pregnant woman, lying on the operation table.

The emergency operation was underway due to the low heartbeat of the foetus, which is when the incident took place.

Both doctors kept fighting, as one was seen involved in the surgery.

When one of the doctors - the obstetrician - finally delivered the baby at a hospital in Rajasthan, the baby didn't survive.

According to a report in NDTV, the argument erupted between doctors - Ashok Nainwal and ML Tak - during an emergency caesarean surgery scheduled because of the feeble heartbeat of the foetus. It appears to have started when Dr Nainwal, the obstetrician, questioned whether the patient had eaten before the operation. The anaesthetist, Dr Tak, reportedly tried to have a junior doctor carry out tests, which Dr Nainwal did not agree with.

“You stay within your aukat (limits)," Dr Nainwal, in green scrubs and surgery attire, is seen screaming at the anaesthetist.

It quickly degenerated into shouting and name-calling. A nurse and another doctor are seen trying to stop them and remind them that a surgery was underway.

Rajasthan High Court took cognizance of incident of verbal spat between the doctors in the operation theatre at Umaid Hospital and asked the hospital to submit a report by 2 pm on Wednesday.

The Principal of Sampurananda Medical College, AL Bhat, has said he was informed about the "viral" video, where two of the doctors were quarreling and using indecent language inside the operation theatre.

"This is condemnable and a disrespect of the operation theatre," Bhat said.

He informed that both the doctors have been removed from their post.

Bhat also revealed, "A committee has been established to look into the matter and based on this committee's report, a strict action will be taken against them."

Condemning the whole incident, Prinipal Bhat also said they have recommended the government to take this matter seriously.

The onlookers have said that the intensity of the fight was such that the doctors would have beaten up each other.

Amidst the spat, the doctors standing inside the operation theatre kept looking on, as mere spectators.