Modi-govt resorted to ‘vote-bank politics’: Mamata Banerjee on Assam NRC draft

‘Indian citizens have become refugees’ in their own land, says Mamata Banerjee on Assam NRC draft.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is leaving for Delhi on Monday, said she would seek time from Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to discuss the issue. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Kolkata: Expressing concern over the exclusion of 40 lakh names in the final National Register of Citizens (NRC) draft, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said those "Indian citizens have become refugees" in their own land.

Mamata Banerjee also alleged that the central government has resorted to "vote-bank politics".

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is leaving for Delhi on Monday, said she would seek time from Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to discuss the issue.

"I am sending a team of party MPs to Assam and if necessary, I will go there too," she said.

Asked whether West Bengal would give shelter to those whose names have not appeared in the final NRC draft, she said, "They have their homes...they are inhabitants of Assam. We will think about it if they want to come. But why should they be evicted? They are Indians, but they became refugees in their own land," she said.

Mamata Banerjee also claimed that even names of some people who have passports, Aadhaar and voter cards have been excluded from the final draft.

Accusing the Centre of trying to forcibly evict 40 lakh people, she said, "It is a matter of grave concern. Internet service has been snapped. We cannot contact people in Assam."

Amid tight security, the much-awaited NRC final draft was published on Monday with over 2.89 crore names out of the total 3.29 crore applicants in Assam.