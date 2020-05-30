Saturday, May 30, 2020 | Last Update : 03:31 PM IST

67th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

173,491

8,134

Recovered

82,627

11,729

Deaths

4,980

269

Maharashtra62228269972098 Tamil Nadu2024611313157 Delhi173877846398 Gujarat159448611980 Rajasthan83654855184 Madhya Pradesh76454410334 Uttar Pradesh74454215201 West Bengal48131775302 Bihar3359120915 Andhra Pradesh3330223460 Karnataka278189448 Telangana2256134567 Punjab2197194942 Jammu and Kashmir216487528 Odisha17239779 Haryana172194019 Kerala11515659 Assam9361044 Uttarakhand493794 Jharkhand4621914 Chandigarh3641894 Chhatisgarh364830 Tripura2421650 Himachal Pradesh223634 Goa68370 Puducherry49170 Meghalaya20121 Nagaland1800 Manipur540 Arunachal Pradesh210 Mizoram110 Sikkim100
India, All India

Most CMs want lockdown to be extended, say home ministry sources

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : May 30, 2020, 1:30 pm IST
Updated : May 30, 2020, 1:30 pm IST

Shah had a telephonic conversation with CMs on Thursday.

Union home minister Amit Shah.
 Union home minister Amit Shah.

New Delhi: Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and briefed him about the suggestions and feedback he got from all the chief ministers on the extension of the nationwide lockdown beyond May 31, officials said.

Shah on Thursday had telephonic chats with the CMs as he sought to know the states’ areas of concern and the sectors they want to open up further from June 1.

Interestingly, till now, it was Modi who interacted with the CMs via video conference before each lockdown extension. This was the first time the home minister spoke to the CMs individually.

Home ministry sources said most CMs wanted the lockdown extended further but wanted greater autonomy for the states on formulating the guidelines on relaxations depending on the ground situation. The CMs, however, agreed that the Centre can set a broad policy framework.

The Centre is expected to announce its decision in the next two days, as the indications are the lockdown would be extended till June 15, but with greater relaxations. The sources said the partial opening of shopping malls, shopping complexes and religious places is likely to be permitted after June 1.

“Most CMs feel since they know the ground situation better, the decision on what economic activities can be allowed should be left to them,” a home ministry official said.

While extending the fourth phase of the lockdown till May 31, the Centre had announced continuation of the ban on opening of schools, colleges and malls, but allowed the opening of shops and markets.  It said hotels, restaurants, cinema halls, malls, swimming pools and gyms would remain shut. All social, political, religious functions, and places of worship have also remained closed so far.

Tags: amit shah, ministry of home affairs (mha), coronavirus lockdown, coronavirus (covid-19)

Latest From India

Maha government hikes remuneration of bonded doctors. (PTI Photo)

Maha government hikes remuneration of bonded doctors

Leopard attack in Nashik: Two people injured in Indira Nagar. (PTI Photo)

Leopard attacks two people in Nashik's Indira Nagar area

The latest Covid-19 figures.

India registers record spike of 7,964 Covid-19 cases in single day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

As Modi 2.0 government turns one, PM says India will set example of economic recovery

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Will southern states be next on Swiggy, Zomato liquor delivery route after Jharkhand and Odisha?

2

JioMart, self-declared as a kirana store aggregator, launches in 200 cities without them

3

Big technology firms should be stopped from turning the world into a China, Noam Chomsky says

4

'Death sentence given over Zoom inhumane, man should have right to see accusers face to face in court'

5

Can you believe America still uses fax machines?

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham