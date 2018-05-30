If one paisa cut in fuel prices is PM's 'prank', it is in poor taste: Rahul

Rahul Gandhi said the one paisa cut in petrol rates was not a 'suitable response' to the fuel challenge he threw to the PM a few days ago.

Petrol and diesel prices were on Wednesday cut by one paisa per litre each, the first reduction after 16 days of relentless price hikes. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday slammed the one paisa cut in fuel prices, saying if this was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's idea of a "prank", it was "childish and in poor taste".

Petrol and diesel prices were on Wednesday cut by one paisa per litre each, the first reduction after 16 days of relentless price hikes.

Gandhi said the one paisa cut in petrol rates was not a "suitable response" to the fuel challenge he threw to the prime minister a few days ago.

Also Read: Not 60 but 1 paisa: Indian Oil revises petrol, diesel prices within hours

"Dear PM, You've cut the price of Petrol and Diesel today by 1 paisa. ONE paisa!?? If this is your idea of a prank, it's childish and in poor taste," Gandhi tweeted.

"P.S. A ONE paisa cut is not a suitable response to the 'Fuel Challenge' I threw you last week," he said.

Dear PM,



You've cut the price of Petrol and Diesel today by 1 paisa. ONE paisa!??



If this is your idea of a prank, it’s childish and in poor taste.



P.S. A ONE paisa cut is not a suitable response to the #FuelChallenge I threw you last week. https://t.co/u7xzbUUjDS — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 30, 2018

The marginal decline in the fuel prices had its share of excitement with state-owned Indian Oil Corp (IOC) first announcing a reduction of 60 paise -- the biggest since daily price revision was introduced in mid-June 2017, only to retract it within a couple of hours citing a technical error.

The oil companies this morning announced a reduction in petrol price by 60 paise to Rs 77.83 a litre and diesel by 56 paise to Rs 68.75 in Delhi. This was rectified to 1 paisa a litre.