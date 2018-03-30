The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Mar 30, 2018 | Last Update : 09:58 AM IST

India, All India

Queue, late flights at Delhi aiport: Power bank, lighters in luggage leads to chaos

THE ASIAN AGE / PTI
Published : Mar 30, 2018, 9:25 am IST
Updated : Mar 30, 2018, 9:23 am IST

This incident rate was 30 per cent higher than average days as the rush was more because of the long holiday weekend.

The Delhi airport is one of the busiest in the world and sees a daily traffic of over one lakh passengers. (Representational Image | PTI)
  The Delhi airport is one of the busiest in the world and sees a daily traffic of over one lakh passengers. (Representational Image | PTI)

New Delhi: Unusual chaos, long queues and delayed flight was witnessed at Terminal 3 of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Thursday evening due to delay in baggage clearance of hundred of passengers.  

The airport operator, GMR-led Dial International Airport Ltd (DIAL), said the delay in baggage clearance to an “increased level of dangerous goods” particularly power banks and lighters being carried by passengers in checked-in luggage.

This incident rate was 30 per cent higher than average days as the rush was more because of the long holiday weekend. “This impacted the baggage handling processing due to manual reconciliation of the suspect baggage with the passenger and removal of prohibited items,” a DIAL spokesperson clarified, adding the issue was “now under control”.

The problem in the baggage handling system affected flight operations, with Vistara Airline issuing a statement late on Thursday evening, saying bags were not being loaded on to the flights and that the airline had taken up the issue with the airport officials.

"Please be advised that Delhi Airport has been facing challenges with the baggage handling system post check-in. All airlines and hundreds of bags have been impacted, not being loaded on to flights. The airlines have taken this up with Delhi Airport officials, and they are working on a solution," the airline said in a statement.

Vistara operates from the terminal along with Air India and international operators.

Several passengers took to social media to vent their anger over the “inordinate” delays in baggage clearance.

One of the passengers tweeted that though she landed at her destination after several hours of delay, her bags were yet to arrive.

BJP Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini was among the passengers whose bags were also stuck in the clearance process.

There were unconfirmed reports that Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav's bags were also stuck.

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal arrived at a function in Mumbai hours behind schedule as source close to him said that his flight from Delhi had got delayed.

The DIAL spokesperson dismissed allegations that a section of the staff had delayed the baggage handling system because of issues arising out of the suspension of a colleague. A DIAL statement said that passengers were being reminded not to pack dangerous items in checked luggage to avoid inconvenience.

The Delhi airport is one of the busiest in the world and sees a daily traffic of over one lakh passengers.

Tags: delhi airport, chaos at delhi airport, baggage clearance, dial international airport ltd
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Glad my marital status didn't matter to the audience: Rani Mukerji on Hichki success

2

Ball tampering: Steve Smith says sorry in an emotional press conference

3

Is Ben Affleck in a 'committed relationship' with Lindsay Shookus?

4

Warning: Powered by AI, fake news will just get worse

5

Farhan Akhtar denies playing cop opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3

more

Editors' Picks

"I've been so privileged and honoured to represent my country and the Australian cricket team. I'm sorry and I'm absolutely devastated," said Steve Smith. (Photo: AP)

Ball tampering: Steve Smith says sorry in an emotional press conference

Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone.

Alia Bhatt wants to do 'multi-heroine' film Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone

Next generation of fake news will be empowered by Artificial Intelligence and be far more sophisticated, and even more disastrous.

Warning: Powered by AI, fake news will just get worse

Scrutiny of Facebook has intensified following reports that it failed to prevent the data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica from amassing personal information about millions of users - possibly used to aid Donald Trump's campaign - and that the social network has been collecting Android users' phone call and text message histories without notice.

Will Mark Zuckerberg be able to boldly fix Facebook crisis?

Kangana Ranaut.

Feminism is a movement that has to take over the world, says Kangana Ranaut

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen with Taimur Ali Khan on the set, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were spotted at Mumbai airport, Varun Dhawan was present at the song launch of his upcoming film. See all exclusive pictures of your favourite stars here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Varun promote October, Kareena with Taimur, Tiger-Disha together

Bollywood celebrities Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha, Shruti Haasan, Shilpa Shetty and others step out in the city in style. See pictures of your favourite stars here. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: B-town celebs Ranveer, Kartik, Nushrat, Shruti step out in style

Abhay Deol and Patralekhaa came together at the trailer launch of their forthcoming horror comedy film 'Nanu Ki Jaanu'. Check out the exclusive pictures from last night event here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Nanu Ki Jaanu: Abhay Deol and Patralekhaa launch trailer of their film

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kartik Aaryan were the showstoppers for Manish Malhotra’s summer couture collection in Singapore on Sunday. (Photo: Twitter/ Instagram)

Showstoppers Kareena, Kartik up the glam quotient for Manish in Singapore

Salman Khan and a host of celebrities put an entertaining show for fans at the ‘Da-Bangg’ concert held in Pune on Saturday. (Photo: Twitter/ Instagram)

Salman romances Katrina, Sonakshi as they enthrall Pune with 'Da-Bangg'

Bollywood actors like Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, 'Baaghi 2' co-stars Tiger-Disha and other stars were spotted. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood snapped: Varun and Tiger-Disha in city, Janhvi shoots Dhadak

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham