The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Mar 30, 2018 | Last Update : 01:27 PM IST

India, All India

'Kidnapped' Dubai Princess returns safely to UAE with India's help

THE ASIAN AGE | UMANG SHARMA/ GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published : Mar 30, 2018, 11:45 am IST
Updated : Mar 30, 2018, 11:44 am IST

Latifa, along with her friend, were taken hostage in March by four unidentified men in international waters next to India's western coast.

Princess Sheikha Latifa is the daughter of Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, and ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum. (Photo: Screengrab | YouTube)
 Princess Sheikha Latifa is the daughter of Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, and ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum. (Photo: Screengrab | YouTube)

Mumbai: Dubai Princess Sheikha Latifa, ‘kidnapped’ off the coast of Goa, has been taken back to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with the help of the Indian government.

Princess Sheikha Latifa is the daughter of Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, and ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Latifa, along with her friend Herve Jaubert, were taken hostage earlier in March by four unidentified men in international waters next to the western coast of India.

Sources told Deccan Chronicle, the Indian Navy received an SOS call on March 2 about the missing Dubai Princess and jumped into action.

The Navy had spotted a suspicious sailing vessel off the coast of Goa and sources said around four people, who seemed Indian but had a completely different accent, were found in the sailing vessel in which the princess was taken ‘hostage’. The fact that a sailing vessel was drifting off the coast of Goa had initially raised suspicion for the Indian Navy.

It is also unclear how the princess landed in the sailing boat along with her captors and from which port.

The officers had information from their superiors that the boat may contain the Princess, her friend and four other men.

Indian Navy personnel then tracked the sailing vessel, and along with its Coast Guard counterparts, boarded it to rescue the princess and her friend. They were in civilian clothes in order not to raise the hackles of the kidnappers.

Two ships belong to the Coast Guard – the ICGS Samarth and Shoor -- were part of the mission.

The first information about the kidnapping had come from Sheikha Latifa herself when she sent a frantic WhatsApp message on March 4 to a contact identified as Radha Stirling, who also works for a UAE help group ‘Detained in Dubai’. She alleged she and her French friend Herve Jaubert were “surrounded by men” who were firing at them.

According to The Sun, the princess told Stirling: "Radha, please help me, there are men outside," before claiming to hear gunshots.

Stirling asked the princess to record the gunshots, but she did not get a reply.

Stirling said Latifa first got in touch with her firm ‘Detained in Dubai’ on February 26, claiming she had escaped from Dubai where she was “tortured for helping a sibling who also ran away”.

The WhatsApp video also shot by the Dubai Princess earlier said she was unsure of returning to Dubai. Sheikha Latifa said in the video, “She doesn't have the freedom to live her own life in Dubai - and was secretly detained in prison for three years after a previous failed escape attempt as a teenager.”

According to reports, the Dubai princess claimed she was not allowed to drive, was monitored round the clock and was locked up - and even drugged - after a failed attempt to escape the country when she was 16.

Dubai Princess Sheikha Latifa was sent back to UAE by Indian forces on March 8.

Latifa, 33, said she was one of the 30 children the billionaire Dubai ruler has with six wives, and has left the strict Arab state, she claims, with the help of a former French spy. Her friend Herve Jaubert is believed to be a former French intelligence officer.

Latifa said she was the daughter of one of the lesser known wives of the Sheikh.

Click here to watch the video. 

Tags: missing dubai princess, sheikha latifa, sheikh mohammed bin rashid al maktoum, herve jaubert, indian navy, indian coast guard, hostage
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Can we live in space? Can humans live on moon or Mars colony?

2

Here are 5 must haves if you’re vacationing this summer

3

Ball tampering: Steve Smith says sorry in an emotional press conference

4

Is Ben Affleck in a 'committed relationship' with Lindsay Shookus?

5

Warning: Powered by AI, fake news will just get worse

more

Editors' Picks

"I've been so privileged and honoured to represent my country and the Australian cricket team. I'm sorry and I'm absolutely devastated," said Steve Smith. (Photo: AP)

Ball tampering: Steve Smith says sorry in an emotional press conference

Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone.

Alia Bhatt wants to do 'multi-heroine' film Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone

Next generation of fake news will be empowered by Artificial Intelligence and be far more sophisticated, and even more disastrous.

Warning: Powered by AI, fake news will just get worse

Scrutiny of Facebook has intensified following reports that it failed to prevent the data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica from amassing personal information about millions of users - possibly used to aid Donald Trump's campaign - and that the social network has been collecting Android users' phone call and text message histories without notice.

Will Mark Zuckerberg be able to boldly fix Facebook crisis?

Kangana Ranaut.

Feminism is a movement that has to take over the world, says Kangana Ranaut

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi and other B-town celebs attend special screening of Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani starrer 'Baaghi 2'. See all exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Kriti and others attend Tiger-Disha's Baaghi 2 special screening

Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen with Taimur Ali Khan on the set, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were spotted at Mumbai airport, Varun Dhawan was present at the song launch of his upcoming film. See all exclusive pictures of your favourite stars here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Varun promote October, Kareena with Taimur, Tiger-Disha together

Bollywood celebrities Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha, Shruti Haasan, Shilpa Shetty and others step out in the city in style. See pictures of your favourite stars here. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: B-town celebs Ranveer, Kartik, Nushrat, Shruti step out in style

Abhay Deol and Patralekhaa came together at the trailer launch of their forthcoming horror comedy film 'Nanu Ki Jaanu'. Check out the exclusive pictures from last night event here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Nanu Ki Jaanu: Abhay Deol and Patralekhaa launch trailer of their film

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kartik Aaryan were the showstoppers for Manish Malhotra’s summer couture collection in Singapore on Sunday. (Photo: Twitter/ Instagram)

Showstoppers Kareena, Kartik up the glam quotient for Manish in Singapore

Salman Khan and a host of celebrities put an entertaining show for fans at the ‘Da-Bangg’ concert held in Pune on Saturday. (Photo: Twitter/ Instagram)

Salman romances Katrina, Sonakshi as they enthrall Pune with 'Da-Bangg'

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham