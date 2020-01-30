Thursday, Jan 30, 2020 | Last Update : 05:27 AM IST

India, All India

CAA bandh turns violent, 2 dead

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI AND PRANMOY BRAHMACHARI
Published : Jan 30, 2020, 2:07 am IST
Updated : Jan 30, 2020, 2:07 am IST

Miscreants opened fired in Bengal’s Murshidabad district.

The incident occurred over a bandh called by an outfit against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) at Jalangi in Murshidabad on Wednesday morning. (Photo: File | Representational)
 The incident occurred over a bandh called by an outfit against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) at Jalangi in Murshidabad on Wednesday morning. (Photo: File | Representational)

Berhampore/Kolkata: A Muslim cleric and a teenager were shot dead while three others were injured after a gang of miscreants allegedly backed by the Trinamul Congress opened fire on them during a clash.

The incident occurred over a bandh called by an outfit against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) at Jalangi in Murshidabad on Wednesday morning.

The victims were identified as Anwarul Biswas (65), a Maulavi of at a local mosque and Salauddin Sheikh alias Maqbool (18), a mason. The incident has left chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s party in a tight spot as the Trinamul supremo has been spearheading a massive movement against the CAA and NRC across the state.

The outfit, Nobojagoron Nagarik Mancha, claiming itself to be apolitical, called the bandh at Sahebnagar in Jalangi demanding the withdrawal of the CAA and NRC. It also added the recent arrest of Jawaharlal Nehru University PhD student Sharjeel Imam by the Delhi Police, among the issues.

At around 7 am, the bandh supporters launched their protests blocking the road near Sahebnagar Market, a local Nurul Islam Sheikh said. A local teacher Abdul Jabbar was leading the agitation. Soon after three vehicles carrying Trinamul workers rushed to the spot.

Jabbar claimed that the agitation was peaceful.

The group, led by Trinamul Jalangi (North) block president Tahiruddin Mondal and a Trinamul-ruled gram panchayat head, allegedly attacked bandh supporters with sticks and rods to lift their road blockade forcibly. They even hurled bombs, torched a motorcycle and ransacked many houses.

Subsequently, bandh supporters retaliated leading to a clash between the two groups.

The group, which attacked the bandh supporters first, allegedly opened fire killing Anwarul at the spot. Salauddin, who was also shot at, succumbed to his injuries at Domkal Sub Division Hospital later.

Local TMC MP Abu Taher denied the party's involvement in the clash and alleged that the violence was by Congress and CPI(M) supporters. “I have requested the police to look into the incident. The culprits should be immediately arrested,” he said.

Senior Congress leader Manoj Chakraborty said that the party was not involved in the incident and demanded a judicial inquiry into it.

Tags: citizenship amendment act, national register of citizens

Latest From India

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

No time limit could be attached for anticipatory bail: SC

A view of illuminated Rashtrapati Bhavan, South Block and North Block during the Beating the Retreat ceremony in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: PritamBandyopadhyay)

No Vande Mataram at Beating Retreat, Abide With Me stays

The hearing is likely to commence from February 3, 2020. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Islam does not bar women from mosques, says Board

Jagdeep Dhankhar

Dhankar: Pained to leave CU event under duress

MOST POPULAR

1

New Apple leak will make existing iPhone owners jump with joy

2

Belkin Boost Up 10W charging pad review: Fast charge, wirelessly!

3

Exclusive Apple leak reveals exciting iPhone design that will leave the world stunned

4

Mi Band 4 killer? HUAWEI Band 4 launched with exquisite style and cheaper price

5

The wait for the powerful ‘Lite’ version of the Samsung Galaxy S10 is finally over!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham