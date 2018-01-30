Rajasthan: Video of father's inhuman abuse of children goes viral

The latest video is of a father who is beating his children hanging one on a rope while another one is lying nearby on floor.

Jaipur: Yet another horrific video has emerged from Rajsamand, where a man’s chilling murder was recorded by his killer and circulated on social media last month.

The latest video is of a father who is beating his children in a village under Deogarh police station in Rajsamand district. One child is hanging on a rope while another one is lying nearby on floor. They are being flogged by father Chain Singh Rawat who has now been arrested.

It is being learnt that a neighbour made the video and circulated it on social media after failure of repeated attempts to convince Chain Singh not to beat his children. He said to have been beating the children routinely. Two days ago, the children urinated in their clothes after which Chain Singh started beating them unstopped.

When the video reached district collector P C Bairwal, he ordered the police to take strict action. Initially, Chain Singh escaped but was arrested after a while. The police are also questioning his wife.

Chairperson of Rajasthan State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has said that authorities have been asked to take strict action in this matter. The commission is monitoring the case. However, she said that action will also be taken against the person who made the video and posted it on social media.