The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jan 30, 2017 | Last Update : 04:23 PM IST

India, All India

Kejriwal to face trial in defamation case filed by Jaitley

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jan 30, 2017, 4:21 pm IST
Updated : Jan 30, 2017, 4:21 pm IST

A Delhi court accused the chief minister of using ‘dilatory tactics to delay trial’ in the defamation case.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: PTI)
 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Trouble is brewing for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, as a city court on Monday ruled that the AAP leader will have to face trial in a criminal defamation case, which was filed against him by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley last year.

According to a NDTV report, the judge said that Kejriwal had used "dilatory tactics to delay trial" in the case and will have to attend court proceedings on March 25 when charges will be framed against him and other AAP leaders.

Jaitley had on December 21, 2015, filed the criminal defamation case against the AAP leaders for accusing him of corruption and had sought their prosecution for offences that entail a punishment of up to two years in jail.

Jaitley, in his civil defamation suit in the high court, has sought Rs 10 crore in damages from Kejriwal and the five AAP leaders for issuing allegedly false and defamatory statements against him and his family in connection with alleged irregularities in DDCA when he was its president.

Kejriwal and other AAP leaders over alleged irregularities and financial bungling in DDCA, Jaitley was the president of the organisation for about 13 years till 2013.

Tags: defamation case, arvind kejriwal, arun jaitley
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

8 camera tricks that will help you capture unique photos

2

People talk to the dead through this phone booth in Japan

3

ASUS to launch 5000mAh ZenFone 3S Max with Nougat in India

4

Watch: Varun Dhawan is at his goofy best in 1st Badrinath Ki Dulhania teaser

5

Ohio burglar showers, cooks himself meal during break-in

more

Editors' Picks

Obama has now planned to start Obama.org, a website which he and his wife Michelle will be coordinating their work together.

Barack Obama heads back to his original Twitter, starts Obama.org

WhatsApp is of the most popular messaging platforms for sharing information. Random news is known for spreading rumours and scams.

How to trick a WhatsApp scam message, refrain from spreading it

Thousands of students protesting at Tamukkam grounds. (Photo: DC)

Jallikattu ban: PM meets TN CM, says matter sub-judice

He was presented with a citation by former India player and Legends Club President Madhav Apte. (Photo: PTI)

Kapil Dev inducted into Legends Club 'Hall of Fame'

Alleged serial rapist Sunil Rastogi, who was arrested in Delhi last week. (Photo: File)

'Serial rapist' was hunting for victims when daughter was ill

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The internet takes yet another dig at Donald Trump when he used his hands in a fashinable way to cap a pen. (Photo: Reddit)

Donald Trump capping the pen makes the Internet go crazy

Chinese around the world are celebrating this year's Year of the Rooster according to the Chinese zodiac calendar (Photo: PTI/AP)

Lunar new year celebrated by ethnic Chinese in Kolkata

Madhav Narayan is a month long festival celebrated by the hindu devotees and women pray for a good husband and the others for their longevity. (Photo: AP)

Nepalese celebrate holy festival of Madhav Narayan

Many countries across the world celebrate the Lunar New Year lighting up the skies and streets in their cities.

Lunar New Year celebrations light up the sky across the world

The internet makes the most out of a dust bin that resembled Donald Trump with a yellow top to put him in the most ideal situations. (Photo: Twitter)

The Internet had a funny take on a Donald Trump-looking dustbin

Even in the 21st century rape survivors are still blamed by sections of society. Misogynistic views about women give rise to allegations that victims put themselves in a vulnerable position because of the way they behave or dress. (Photo: Facebook)

Hard-hitting illustrations call out shaming of rape victims

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham