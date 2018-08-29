Sushma meets Cambodian counterpart, holds wide-ranging talks

Swaraj, who is in Cambodia on the concluding leg of her four-day two-nation tour, was received by Sokhonn.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday met her Cambodian counterpart Prak Sokhonn and discussed bilateral, multilateral and key international issues. (Photo: Twitter | @indembcam)

Phnom Penh/New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday met her Cambodian counterpart Prak Sokhonn and discussed bilateral, multilateral and key international issues.

The two ministers discussed bilateral, multilateral and important international issues at delegation-level talks at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Twitter account of the Embassy of India in Phnom Penh said in a tweet that Swaraj was warmly received by Sokhonn. "The two ministers discussed bilateral, multilateral and important International issues today at delegation level talks at MOFA," it said in the tweet.

She will call on Prime Minister Hun Sen and President of the Senate Say Chhum. Swaraj reached Cambodia on Tuesday from Vietnam where she held wide-ranging talks with her Vietnamese counterpart Pham Binh Minh and discussed steps to boost bilateral trade, investment, maritime and defence cooperation.

India's ties are on an upswing with Vietnam and Cambodia -- the two major countries in the powerful Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) grouping.

India and Cambodia have enjoyed friendly relations for a long time. Both the countries formally established diplomatic relations in 1952. In 2000, Cambodia vowed its full support for India to become a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council.

Swaraj's visit to the two key ASEAN nations is seen as India's attempt to balance China's rising influence in the Southeast Asian region.