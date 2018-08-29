The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, Aug 29, 2018 | Last Update : 11:43 AM IST

India, All India

Bhima-Koregaon violence: Arrests of 5 activists to be challenged in SC today

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Aug 29, 2018, 10:28 am IST
Updated : Aug 29, 2018, 11:16 am IST

The apex court is set to hear the matter at 3:45 pm today.

The Pune police during multi-city raids, in connection with the Bhima-Koregaon violence in Maharashtra on January 1, arrested five activists on Tuesday. (Photo: File)
 The Pune police during multi-city raids, in connection with the Bhima-Koregaon violence in Maharashtra on January 1, arrested five activists on Tuesday. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The arrests of the five activists on Tuesday over allegations of having links to Maoists will be challenged in the Supreme Court today.

According to an NDTV report, the police action taken on Tuesday has been described as "absolutely chilling" and a "virtual declaration of emergency".

Senior lawyer and activist Prashant Bhushan as well as few others will file a petition against the arrests in the top court today, reports stated.

Also Read: Activist Sudha Bhardwaj to be kept under house arrest till Aug 30

The Pune police during multi-city raids in connection with the Bhima-Koregaon violence in Maharashtra on January 1 arrested five activists on Tuesday which includes Maoist ideologue Varavara Rao, lawyer Sudha Bharadwaj, activists Arun Fereira, Gautam Navlakha and Vernon Gonsalves.

Also Read: Place for only one NGO in new India called RSS: Rahul Gandhi on activists' arrest

Sudhir Dhawale, Surendra Gadling, Mahesh Raut, Rona Wilson and Shoma Sen were arrested and questioned in June after which raids across the country took place on Tuesday.

They had allegedly made "provocative" speeches at the event, triggering widespread violence in Pune.

Eminent persons Romila Thapar, Prabhat Patnaik, Satish Deshpande, Maya Darnall and one other person will move the Supreme Court against the arrest of activists Sudha Bhardwaj and activist Gautam Navlakha.

The top court is set to hear the matter at 3:45 pm today.

Tags: supreme court, bhima koregaon violence, maoists, sudha bharadwaj
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

