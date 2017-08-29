The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Aug 29, 2017 | Last Update : 03:10 AM IST

India, All India

Supreme Court: What steps taken to ban China crackers?

THE ASIAN AGE. | J. VENKATESAN
Published : Aug 29, 2017, 12:43 am IST
Updated : Aug 29, 2017, 2:29 am IST

Air pollution is dependent on several factors like industries, aviation, railways and construction activities.

Supreme Court of India (Photo: File)
 Supreme Court of India (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre as to what steps it had taken to stop import of crackers from China, the cause for causing huge air pollution, ahead of the ensuing Diwali.   

A Bench of Justices Madan B. Lokur and Deepak Gupta sought the response of the additional solicitor general Pinky Anand, even as it reserved verdict on a bunch of petitions filed by three toddlers, Arjun Gopal, Aaray Bhandari and Zoya Rao Bhasin seeking ban on crackers as they caused air pollution.

Acting on these petitions which complained of pollution, the bench early this month had asked firecracker manufacturers not to use heavy metals like lithium, antimony, mercury, arsenic and lead and chemical elements like antimony “in any form whatsoever” in their products. It said that it was the responsibility of the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) to ensure that the order was complied with, including in Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu, where there were a large number of cracker manufacturers.

On behalf of the Tamil Nadu Fireworks and Amorces Manufacturers Association, Sivakasi it was submitted that bursting of firecrackers during Diwali is not the only cause of air pollution. Air pollution is dependent on several factors like industries, aviation, railways and construction activities.”

Tags: supreme court, air pollution, china crackers
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Being the first to board a plane is a bad idea, says study

2

Rare condition leaves 2-year-old girl with a 3 kg arm

3

Kapil does it again, fails to turn up for shoot with Baadshaho team, Ajay and co walk out

4

Turns out, 80-year-olds as street-smart as 18-year-olds

5

50 and out as Floyd Mayweather stops brave Conor McGregor

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Maya Vorderstrasse uses humour to share the true experience of pregnancy. (Photo: Instagram / mayavorderstrasse)

Woman's photo series shows what it is really like to be pregnant

Since fourteen years the city of Gotha changes completely into a baroque city in order to celebrate the Baroque Festival around the Friedenstein Castle from the 17th century. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds in grand constumes celebrate Germany's Baroque festival

Spasskaya Tower International Military Music Festival is an annual military music held in Moscow with 40 countries participating. (Photo: AP)

Military bands come together for musical spectacle at Russian music festival

Nepalese Hindu women observe a day-long fast and pray for their husbands and for a happy married life. (Photo:AP)

Teej celebrations in Nepal see women throng to Pashupatinath Temple

A platform for local designers, KLFW is seen, among others, as a place to promote local designs to the international market. (Photo: AP)

Designers promote indigenous flavours at Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week

Images from around India as country gears up to celebrating birth of the elephant-headed god. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Ganesh Chaturthi, 2017: Bappa prepares for his annual show

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham