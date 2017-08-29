Maharashtra: Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express derails near Titwala station

Further details are awaited.

Some passengers are injured and a rescue team has already rushed from Kalyan. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Kalyan (Maharashtra): Adding to the list of train derailments in the recent past, five coaches and engine of Nagpur Mumbai Duronto Express derailed on Tuesday near the Titwala station, a small town in Maharashtra's Kalyan.

Some passengers are injured and a rescue team has already rushed from Kalyan.

Further details are awaited.

#WATCH: Five coaches & engine of Nagpur Mumbai Duronto Express derailed near Titwala in Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/9u0adLF1rG — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2017

On August 25, a local train running on Mumbai's Harbour line derailed, while it was returning to the Mahim platform.

Saving the first four coaches, a technical fault caused the derailment of coaches six, seven, eight, and nine.

Five or six persons sustained minor injuries, but no case of casualties or major injuries were recorded so far.