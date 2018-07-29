The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Jul 29, 2018 | Last Update : 03:15 AM IST

India, All India

Bihar shelter home case: Medical report confirms assault on 5 more victims

THE ASIAN AGE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published : Jul 29, 2018, 1:56 am IST
Updated : Jul 29, 2018, 1:56 am IST

Tejashwi Yadav had earlier blamed leaders associated with ruling NDA of influencing the police probe to save “big people” involved in the case.

 Muzaffarpur shelter home issue had surfaced in March after a Mumbai-based Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) found sexual assault victims. (Photo: Youtube Screengrab)

Patna: The number of victims in Muzaffarpur shelter home case has gone up to 34 after medical examination report confirmed sexual assault on five more girls. The RJD which has been protesting against rising crime graph and rampant incidents of rap-es in the state on Saturday, demanded an explanation from CM Nitish Kumar on the issue.

“Not only Muzaffarpur shelter home where minor girls became victims of sexual assault but we have also been receiving repor-ts of similar incidents from shelter houses located in Banka, Darbhanga, Hajipur, Saran, and Gopalganj. Mr Kumar must break his silence on the issue. His silence can be termed as criminal,” RJD leader Tejashwi said on Saturday.

While terming the JD(U)–BJP led government as “Duryodhan and Ravan regime” Tejashwi Yadav said, “Duryodhana is disrobing Draupadi. Ra-van is kidnapping mother Sita and girls are scared to step out of their homes as Ravan and Duryodhan have now joined hands. This is Rakshas raaj (demonic regime)”.

Sources claim that the RJD is planning to intensify their campaign against Mr Kumar and his government on the issue. Tejashwi Yadav, along with other RJD leaders, has launched a cycle rally with an “NDA Bhagao Beti Bachao” tagline in protest against the Muzaffarpur issue.

Tejashwi Yadav had earlier blamed leaders associated with ruling NDA of influencing the police probe to save “big people” involved in the case. He had also targeted chief minister Nitish Kumar for the delay in handing over the case to CBI.

Tejashwi Yadav said  that the case was transferred to CBI after he visited Muzaffarpur shelter home to assess the situation and demanded Nitish Kumar’s resignation on moral grounds.

Sources said that the Opposition parties here are not satisfied with the arrest of 10 persons, including Brajesh Thakur whose NGO Seva Sankalp evam Vikas Samiti was in agreement with the state welfare department to run the shelter home.

Muzaffarpur shelter home issue had surfaced in March after a Mumbai-based Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) found sexual assault victims. An audit report was submitted to the social welfare department by the Institute following which authorities registered an FIR and rescued girls from the shelter home and shifted them to other places. 

Tags: nitish kumar, bihar shelter home case
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

