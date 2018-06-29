The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jun 29, 2018 | Last Update : 08:54 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  (Photo: AP) LIVE| Ireland vs India, 2nd T20: KL Rahul, Virat Kohli aim to fire at top
 
India, All India

Shaky presumption that all deposits are tax evaded: Jaitley on Swiss Bank data

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 29, 2018, 8:27 pm IST
Updated : Jun 29, 2018, 8:31 pm IST

Union Minister Arun Jaitley urged those participating in public discourse to understand 'basic facts' before sharing views.

Union Minister Arun Jaitley said the SNB report has led to a 'misinformed reaction in certain circles' questioning 'whether the Government's anti-black money steps have yielded results'. (Photo: File)
  Union Minister Arun Jaitley said the SNB report has led to a 'misinformed reaction in certain circles' questioning 'whether the Government's anti-black money steps have yielded results'. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Union Minister Arun Jaitley on Friday lashed out at those suggesting that an increase in the deposits of Indians in Swiss banks was due to black money and urged those participating in the public discourse to understand “basic facts” before expressing an opinion.

“To assume that all the deposits are per se tax evaded money or that Switzerland in the matter of illegal deposits is what it was decades ago, is to start on a shaky presumption,” Jaitley wrote in his blog.

Reacting to the latest data from the Swiss National Bank (SNB) that showed the money of Indians stashed in Swiss banks rose over 50 per cent to Rs 7,000 crore in 2017, the former finance minister said that this news has led to a "misinformed reaction in certain circles" questioning "whether the Government's anti-black money steps have yielded results".

Asserting that Switzerland was always a reluctant state when it comes to financial disclosures, Jaitley said the Alpine nation has amended its domestic laws involving all disclosures and entered into a treaty even with India and real time flow of information with regard to Indians would be made.

Also Read: Money of Indians in Swiss banks rises 50 per cent to over Rs 7,000 crore

"The flow of information is starting in January, 2019. Any illegal depositor knows that it is a matter of months before his name becomes public and he will be subjected to the harsh penal provisions of the black money law in India," the senior BJP leader added.

In an article titled ‘The Impact of the Government Polices on Direct Tax Collections’, Arun Jaitley said that ‘Indian’ money outside the country is of various categories.

“Past investigation by CBDT have shown that this includes many held by persons of Indian origin who now hold foreign passport, monies belonging to Non-Resident Indians, as also monies belonging to resident Indians who have made legitimate investments abroad, including transfer of money under the liberalised remittance schemes. It is only monies kept by resident Indian outside these categories which become actionable, he added.

Earlier, Congress president Rahul Gandhi took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the increase in Indian money in Swiss banks and claimed that the prime minister says a 50-per cent jump in deposits by Indians is "white money" and that there is no "black money".

Congress spokesperson RPN Singh had also questioned PM Modi’s promise of eradicating corruption and bringing back black money.

Also Read: Will get data on black money from Switzerland by 2019, says Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal, earlier on Thursday, asked how the opposition was assuming that all deposits in Swiss banks was black money or illegal transactions.

According to the latest SNB data, the Indian money in Swiss banks included CHF (Swiss franc) 464 million (Rs 3,200 crore) in the form of customer deposits, 152 million Swiss francs (Rs 1,050 crore) through other banks and 383 million Swiss francs (Rs 2,640 crore) as 'other liabilities' such as securities at the end of 2017.

Tags: arun jaitley, swiss national bank, black money, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Scientists step closer to developing Harry Potter-like invisibility cloak

2

Deepika reacts to engagement rumours with Ranveer, kids; he wants to ‘do lot of it’

3

Woman mortified after mum-in-law discovered sex toy in laundry

4

Dwayne Johnson starrer 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle 2' gets release date

5

Exchange books for coffee at this Mumbai coffee shop

more

Editors' Picks

It all started between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at MET Gala 2016. (Photo: AP)

Nick Jonas loves this Hindi film starring Priyanka Chopra and we also totally do!

Priyanka Chopra with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra outside a restauarant at Bandra Kurla Complex. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent the night together, were going to IIFA too?

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash ambani got engaged at their residence in Mumbai on Thursday and several Bollywood stars were in attendance. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Gauri, Peecee, Nick, Ranbir, Alia glam Akash, Shloka's engagement up

‘Zero’ director Aanand L Rai celebrated his birthday at a star-studded affair in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK's Zero team are back in Mumbai, and they have a special reason to celebrate

The birthday celebrations of Arjun Kapoor carried on throughout the day at his residence in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun turns year older: Varun with gf Natasha, Janhvi, others celebrate

Arjun Kapoor turned another year older on Tuesday and his close ones made it special for him on the occasion. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

‘You're the reason for our strength’: Arjun’s sisters make his birthday special

Bolllywood stars had a gala night at the IIFA Awards held in Bangkok, Thailand on Sunday. (Photos: Twitter/@IIFA)

IIFA: Rekha's stunning act after 20 years, Shraddha, Ranbir, others dazzle

After stepping out for a dinner date, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had guests at the former’s residence in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Rains and Nick make Priyanka blush, couple welcomes Alia, Parineeti over

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham