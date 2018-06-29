The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jun 29, 2018 | Last Update : 06:35 AM IST

India, All India

MSP for all crops to take longer, no consensus

THE ASIAN AGE. | ANIMESH SINGH
Published : Jun 29, 2018, 5:45 am IST
Updated : Jun 29, 2018, 5:45 am IST

Official sources said the government interventions and initiatives for the sugarcane sector may come up at the meeting.

The Niti Aayog held a high-level meeting with several farmers’ organisations and farmer leaders on Thursday to thrash out a solution on providing MSP for procurement of all agriculture produce by private traders.
 The Niti Aayog held a high-level meeting with several farmers’ organisations and farmer leaders on Thursday to thrash out a solution on providing MSP for procurement of all agriculture produce by private traders.

New Delhi: Having announced the ambitious move of providing an increase in the minimum support price (MSP) to 1.5 times the production cost of all crops in Union Budget 2018-19, which will lead to doubling of their income in the long run, the Centre is now trying hard to build a consensus over the issue as several farmers’ leaders and organisations have indicated the concept will take some more time to fructify.

The Niti Aayog held a high-level meeting with several farmers’ organisations and farmer leaders on Thursday to thrash out a solution on providing MSP for procurement of all agriculture produce by private traders.

With the farmers’ unrest emerging as one of the major electoral planks for the Opposition to target the Centre and the sowing season for kharif crops already started, the government seems to be struggling to finalise the MSP for agricultural produce at which private traders will procure it.

Sources told this newspaper that no concrete solution could be reached at the meeting as all farmers’ leaders and organisations said as of now it would not be possible to finalise MSP for all crops.

They mainly asked the government to directly procure agricultural produce from farmers and remove all middlemen and private agents, and ensure that payment to farmers for their produce is made within 24 hours.

Niti Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar, who convened the meeting, is learnt to have told all farmers’ representatives that he would convey their demands to the Centre and there was a likelihood that another meeting with them may be called soon to find a way to decide upon the MSP for all crops.

Sensing that the rural votebank of the BJP was rapidly shifting, the government has started a major effort to reach out to the farming community and rural poor as the 2019 Lok Sabha elections are just nine months away.

Interestingly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet sugarcane farmers at his residence on Friday. Official sources said the government interventions and initiatives for the sugarcane sector may come up at the meeting.

To help loss-making sugar mills pay sugarcane growers, the Centre has taken various initiatives in the last five months, including doubling of import duty on sugar to 100 per cent, scrapping of export duty and the announcement of a Rs 8,500-crore package.

Tags: minimum support price, niti aayog, narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Woman mortified after mum-in-law discovered sex toy in laundry

2

Dwayne Johnson starrer 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle 2' gets release date

3

Exchange books for coffee at this Mumbai coffee shop

4

Man born without penis to get £50k bionic manhood, first erection will last 10 days

5

Gossip Tax: Now pay up for using Facebook, WhatsApp from July 1

more

Editors' Picks

Priyanka Chopra with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra outside a restauarant at Bandra Kurla Complex. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent the night together, were going to IIFA too?

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham