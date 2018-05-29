The Asian Age | News



Pranab Mukherjee chief guest at RSS’ Nagpur event

The Sangh leadership invites eminent people for the event held at its Reshim Bagh headquarters in Nagpur.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee (Photo: PTI)
 Former President Pranab Mukherjee (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Former President Pranab Mukherjee has been invited by the RSS to address its newly-recruited workers on June 7 in Nagpur, to which he has agreed.

Mr Mukherjee will be chief guest at the valedictory session of the “Tritiya Varsh Varg” (third year course) organised by the RSS in June, said Sangh leader Arun Kumar. “We invited the former President of India and it is his greatness that he has given his consent,” Mr Kumar said. The Sangh leadership invites eminent people for the event held at its Reshim Bagh headquarters in Nagpur.

Mr Mukherjee also invited top Sangh leaders to the launch of the Pranab Mukherjee Foundation earlier this year. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had called on Mr Mukherjee during his last days at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

