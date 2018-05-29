The Asian Age | News

PM Modi's 3-nation tour of Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia begins

Published : May 29, 2018, 12:33 pm IST
Prime Minister will begin his visit to Indonesia where he will be holding detailed discussions with President Joko Widodo in Jakarta.

 Prime Minister is scheduled to visit the India-Singapore enterprise and innovation exhibition. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is looking forward to discussing a range of regional issues during his upcoming three-nation visit to Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia that begins on Tuesday, and boost the Act East Policy.

He took to his Facebook account to inform that the visit is aimed at enhancing India's relations and engagements with all the three countries, which forms Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Prime Minister will begin his visit to Indonesia where he will be holding detailed discussions with President Joko Widodo in Jakarta. He will also interact with Chief Executive Officers and the Indian community in Indonesia.

It will be followed by a brief stopover at Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur, where Prime Minister will congratulate the newly elected Prime Minister of Malaysia Dr Mahathir Mohammad.

While in Singapore, Prime Minister Modi plans to focus on developing a bilateral partnership in several areas including financial technology, skill development, urban planning and artificial intelligence.

Further leaders of both countries will hold discussions on possible business and investment opportunities.

Prime Minister is scheduled to visit the India-Singapore enterprise and innovation exhibition. Later he will address a business and community event followed by a round-table meeting with select top CEOs of Singapore to discuss business and investment opportunities.

On Friday, he will call on his Singaporean President Halimah Yacob. Further, he is scheduled to hold delegation-level talks with Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong followed by a visit to Nanyang Technological University where he shall hold an interactive session with students.

Later in evening, Prime Minister Modi will deliver a keynote address at Shangri-La Dialogue and will also be the first Indian leader to do so.

"It would be an opportunity to articulate India's point of view on regional security issues and maintenance of peace and stability in the region" the post read.

The next day, Prime Minister Modi will unveil a plaque at Clifford Pier, where Gandhiji's ashes were immersed in the sea on 27 March 1948.

He is also expected to visit some specific places which share the features of Indus civilisation.

Prime Minister would conclude his visit by going to Changi Naval Base in Singapore where he shall visit Indian Naval Ship INS Satpura and interact with officers and sailors of the Indian Navy and Royal Singapore Navy.

Tags: narendra modi, association of southeast asian nations, act east policy, joko widodo, dr mahathir mohammad, lee hsien loong
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

