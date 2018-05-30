The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, May 29, 2018 | Last Update : 10:26 PM IST

India, All India

Fire erupts at godown in Delhi's Malviya Nagar, 30 fire engine sent

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : May 29, 2018, 9:44 pm IST
Updated : May 29, 2018, 9:43 pm IST

Reports say, 'It is the highest category fire and fire department has sent more than 30 fire engines to douse the fire.'

A massive fire broke out at a rubber godown in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar area on Tuesday evening. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)
 A massive fire broke out at a rubber godown in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar area on Tuesday evening. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at a rubber godown in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar area on Tuesday evening. According to reports, the fire began in a truck inside the rubber factory and then spread around 5 pm.

According to a report in NDTV, it is the highest category fire and the fire department has sent more than 30 fire engines to the area to try and douse the fire.

The buildings around the godown have been evacuated and the area has been cordoned off. The godown is very close to a school in the area, Sant Nirankari Public School, which was empty at the time the fire began, the report added.

However, no casualties have been reported so far.

“The fire is big. We are yet to ascertain if there’s is any casualty. Immediate measures have been taken and the situation is being monitored,” Atul Garg, chief fire officer of the Delhi fire services was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying.

 

Tags: fire, delhi fire, malviya nagar fire, saket fire
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Before debut in Dhadak, Janhvi Kapoor turns receptionist; Katrina Kaif has proof

2

106-year-old spinster reveals secret to long life, no men

3

Here are do’s and don’ts of storing jewellery to make it last

4

6 jewellery pieces that you should be wearing this summer

5

'He thinks he is 9': Shah Rukh Khan has adorable wish for AbRam on his 5th birthday

more

Editors' Picks

Katrina Kaif at the IPL closing ceremony 2018. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: Kamli Katrina does Swag Se Swagat with her dance at IPL closing ceremony

Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor at GQ Awards. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Watch: Did Deepika just invite Anil Kapoor for her and Ranveer’s wedding?

A still from Phir Hera Pheri

Hera Pheri 3 is on, and it’s expected to be Total Dhamaal with Akshay, Suniel, Paresh

Suhana Khan before her birthday. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy birthday Suhana Khan: Why she's best friend material and actor Bollywood needs

Tara Sutaria, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in a still from 'Padmaavat' and Sara Ali Khan at an event.

Step away Sara, Student Of The Year 2 Tara just bagged Arjun Reddy with Shahid

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Salman Khan launched his TV show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ at an event in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After nearly a decade, Salman Khan is back to show his Power of 10

Harshvardhan Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu were snapped on a bike ride in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

What’s cooking? Harshvardhan takes Taapsee out on a ride in Mumbai

Bollywood stars dazzled in their best outfits at an event held by a leading fashion magazine in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika, Hrithik, Sidharth, others glam it up in their stylish best at event

It was a busy day on Thursday since Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Shikha Talsania promoted 'Veere Di Wedding' in the morning and John Abraham held his movie 'Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran's press and celebrity screening by the night. (Bonus: Saif Ali Khan) (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Busy bees: John holds Parmanu screening, Kareena, VDW team promote film

Bollywood celebrities attended various events in Mumbai as a part of their upcoming films in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Alia, Jahnvi for Madhuri's Bucket List; VDW, Phamous teams promote films

The team of ‘Veere Di Wedding’ launched the music of the film at a grand event in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Veere Di Wedding: Glitzy musical evening for Kareena, Sonam and team

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham