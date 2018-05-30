Fire erupts at godown in Delhi's Malviya Nagar, 30 fire engine sent

Reports say, 'It is the highest category fire and fire department has sent more than 30 fire engines to douse the fire.'

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at a rubber godown in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar area on Tuesday evening. According to reports, the fire began in a truck inside the rubber factory and then spread around 5 pm.

According to a report in NDTV, it is the highest category fire and the fire department has sent more than 30 fire engines to the area to try and douse the fire.

The buildings around the godown have been evacuated and the area has been cordoned off. The godown is very close to a school in the area, Sant Nirankari Public School, which was empty at the time the fire began, the report added.

However, no casualties have been reported so far.

“The fire is big. We are yet to ascertain if there’s is any casualty. Immediate measures have been taken and the situation is being monitored,” Atul Garg, chief fire officer of the Delhi fire services was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying.