Wednesday, Jan 29, 2020 | Last Update : 02:39 AM IST

India, All India

Bengal gov shown black flags, driven out of CU

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : Jan 29, 2020, 1:53 am IST
Updated : Jan 29, 2020, 1:53 am IST

He was barred from entering the Jadavpur University campus to attend the convocation on December 24.

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar
 West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

Kolkata: A fierce protest by a group of students forced West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday to skip the Calcutta University (CU) Annual Convocation without conferring D.Litt (honoris causa) on Nobel Laureate Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee ceremonially at the event. Mr Dhankhar blamed the Mamata Banerjee government for the “obstruction.”

This was perhaps the first time in the CU’s history, founded in 1857, when the governor, being the chancellor also, was stopped from presiding over its annual convocation. It was also the second time in a month when Mr Dhankhar was prevented by agitating students from attending a varsity convocation. He was barred from entering the Jadavpur University campus to attend the convocation on December 24.

Calling Mr Dhankhar a ‘BJP agent’ over the Citizenship Amendment Act, National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR), the CU students demanded that their vice-chancellor (V-C) Sonali Chakravarti Banerjee, instead of the governor, should hand over the D.Litt to the Nobel Laureate.

In the afternoon Mr Dhankhar reached the venue: Nazrul Mancha in south Kolkata in his
convoy.

Angry students shouted ‘Go Back’ slogans and showed black flags to him. Outnumbering the governor’s security personnel including a team CRPF commandoes, they gher-aoed his sedan and even hit its bonnet.

Mr Dhankhar remained stranded inside his car till the demonstrators were dispersed by his security personnel. Walking into the auditorium’s green room, he congratulated Prof Banerjee and signed the D.Litt for him.

Mr Dhankhar however could not go to the dais as the students shifted their agitation in front of it. The CU V-C announced of accepting the students’ demand after failing to pacify them.

Mr Dhankhar left the venue. The students’ agitation also ended. The CU V-C conferred the D.Litt on Prof Banerjee on the dais later. Mr Dhankhar vented his anger and anguish in a series of tweets.

He said, “The uppermost thought in mind while leaving Calcutta Univ-ersity without attending the Convocation is to ensure there is no compromise of the immense respect we have for Nobel laureate Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee on whom we are conferring honorary D Litt (honoris causa). I hav-e signed the D.Litt (honoris causa) in the presence of Abhijeet Banne-rjee, VC and others.”

Describing Prof Banerjee “A man of sterling qualities and disarming grace, the governor underlined that he was “Greatly touched by his modest approach and depth.”

Tags: jagdeep dhankhar

Latest From India

This brings in the proportionality analysis, which the court interprets to include the requirement of allowing only the least restrictive measure.

Free speech & right to trade over Internet protected by Art. 19(1)

Amit Shah

Amit Shah: An unmatchable legacy of paradigm shifts in Indian politics

After the airports, the ports in the country have also swung into tackling novel coronavirus (nCoV).

Screening of coronavirus stepped up in Kolkata

The late former Russian Ambassador to India Alexander Kadakin.

Russian envoy says no sanctions will stop friendship with India

MOST POPULAR

1

New Apple leak will make existing iPhone owners jump with joy

2

Belkin Boost Up 10W charging pad review: Fast charge, wirelessly!

3

Exclusive Apple leak reveals exciting iPhone design that will leave the world stunned

4

Mi Band 4 killer? HUAWEI Band 4 launched with exquisite style and cheaper price

5

The wait for the powerful ‘Lite’ version of the Samsung Galaxy S10 is finally over!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham