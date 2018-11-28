J&K: Militant who killed journalist Shujaat Bukhari shot dead in Budgam

Authorities have suspended mobile internet services in Budgam and Pulwama district.

Jatt was involved in the assassination of the journalist Shujaat Bukhari. (Photo: File)

Srinagar: Two militants were killed in a gunfight on Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district.

One of the terrorists has been identified as Naveed Jatt, reported ANI.

Jatt was involved in the assassination of the journalist Shujaat Bukhari.

A week ago, top LeT commander Azad Ahmed Malik, who was also involved in the murder of journalist Shujaat Bukhari, was among 6 terrorists killed in an encounter.

Security forces ad started a cordon and search operation after receiving specific information about militant presence. As the search party was closing on the hiding militants, the search operation turned into an encounter.

