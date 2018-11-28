The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, Nov 28, 2018

India, All India

Cong has no plan, nor leadership, says Amit Shah

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 28, 2018, 6:27 am IST
Updated : Nov 28, 2018, 6:27 am IST

The point was also made in the manifesto released on Tuesday by the ruling party in Jaipur ahead of the Assembly polls.

BJP president Amit Shah
New Delhi: Launching a full-blown attack on the Congress in the run-up to the Assembly polls in Rajasthan, BJP chief Amit Shah said on Tuesday that the Opposition party has “no leadership and no programme.”

Union home minister Rajnath Singh also took on the main Opposition party, saying that the Congress has not declared a chief minister candidate for the state because they know that they will lose if they do so.

With polls in Rajasthan scheduled for December 7, both the BJP and the Congress have stepped up the gas and are aggressively campaigning for their respective candidates in the state.

Mr Shah, while addressing a rally in Jalore, said that the Congress has “no leadership and no programme,” while reiterating that the BJP government was committed to sending back illegal migrants.

“I want to say once again that the BJP is going to form the government here,” Mr Shah said.

“The Congress is just dreaming of forming the government but the party has no leadership and no programme,” he added.

He said the BJP will also retain power in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Praising chief minister Vasundhara Raje for financial management, the BJP president said the BJP government increas-ed the state’s revenue and put it on the path of growth and development.

“The Congress did nothing to address the issue of illegal migrants,” he said.

Mr Singh, meanwhile, mocked the Congress party by comparing its condition in the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly elections to a “marriage procession without a groom.”

“They (Congress) have taken out a marriage procession but the groom is nowhere to be found. Has anyone seen a marriage procession in Rajasthan without the groom?” Rajnath Singh said, while addressing a public rally in Dholpur.

He further said Congress had not declared a chief ministerial candidate for the state because they knew their party would lose if they do so.

“Congress cannot name their leader because they know that the day they tell a name, their party in the state will be broken into pieces,” he added.

Tags: amit shah, rajnath singh

