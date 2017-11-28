The Asian Age | News

Modi, Ivanka Trump to kick off Global Entrepreneurship Summit soon

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 28, 2017, 4:35 pm IST
Updated : Nov 28, 2017, 4:37 pm IST

The annual Global Entrepreneurship Summit is being held for the first time in South Asia.

 Ivanka Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ivanka Trump, daughter and advisor to American President Donald Trump, are set to inaugurate the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) in Hyderabad later on Tuesday afternoon.

The annual business meet is being held for the first time in South Asia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a brief one-on-one meeting with Ivanka Trump before the summit inauguration. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj also met Ivanka, who leads the 350-member US delegation to the business meet.

The Ministry of External Affairs said both Sushma Swaraj and Ivanka Trump had a productive discussion on women entrepreneurship and empowerment.

The venue was the splendorous Hyderabad International Convention Centre in Hi-Tech City, with a seating capacity of 1500 delegates.

The location of 8th Global Entrepreneurship Summit at Hyderabad. (Photo: DC)The location of 8th Global Entrepreneurship Summit at Hyderabad. (Photo: DC)

Three giant screens were running ‘Incredible India’ videos, showcasing the uniqueness of the country’s different states.

The theme for the three-day summit beginning Tuesday is "Women First, Prosperity for All".

This will be the first GES in which women are expected to be majority (52.5 per cent) of the participants. The theme of this year's summit demonstrates the commitment of the US and the Indian government to the principle that when women are economically empowered, their communities and countries thrive, NITI Ayog CEO Amitabh Kant has said.

The summit will primarily focus on four thematic sectors -- energy and infrastructure; healthcare and life sciences; financial technology and digital economy; and media and entertainment sectors, according to Kant.

