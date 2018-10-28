The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Oct 28, 2018 | Last Update : 07:12 PM IST

India, All India

Shashi Tharoor quotes RSS source, says 'PM Modi like scorpion sitting on shivling'

ANI
Published : Oct 28, 2018, 5:42 pm IST
Updated : Oct 28, 2018, 5:42 pm IST

Tharoor asserted that the 'personality cult of the PM has not gone down well with RSS and has been a cause of frustration within its ranks'.

The Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram further slammed Prime Minister Modi-led central government for its souring ties with its neighbouring countries, saying that the foreign policy cannot be made 'on a whim or impulse'. (Photo: File)
 The Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram further slammed Prime Minister Modi-led central government for its souring ties with its neighbouring countries, saying that the foreign policy cannot be made 'on a whim or impulse'. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Shashi Tharoor on Sunday, quoting an unnamed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) source, launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra  Modi while likening him with a scorpion sitting on a 'shivling'.

Speaking about his book 'The Paradoxical Prime Minister' at the Bengaluru Literature Festival, Tharoor asserted that the "personality cult of Prime Minister Modi has not gone down well with the RSS and has been a cause of frustration within its ranks".

He elucidated, "There's an extraordinarily striking metaphor expressed by an unnamed RSS source to a journalist, who expressed their frustration to curb Modi -- 'Modi is like a scorpion sitting on a shivling. You can't remove him with your hand and you cannot hit it with a 'chappal' (slipper) either."

Tharoor added, "If you try to touch the scorpion, you will be stung, but if you hit a shivling with the chappal, it undermines all the sacred tenets of the faith. That may well be an interesting clue to the rather complex dynamics that exists between the Hindutva movement and the Moditva expression on it."

Continuing his tirade, the Congress leader said that he focused more on the Prime Minister's personal character rather than the Hindutva movement in his book.

"He is from the Hindutva movement but he’s not imprisoned by it. Moditva, that is built on Modi's cult of personality, is what I analyse more in the book because of his personal intimidation and character," Tharoor elaborated.

Giving a summary of his book to the audience, Tharoor informed: "The first part of the book is a biography of PM Modi. Then, I analyse the Modi regime in four sections — the Modification of India, which has been altered by the nature of forces unleashed by this government such as mob lynchings and cow vigilantism, Governments and governance, which explains the style of governance adopted by the Modi government in the last four-and-half years. This includes demonetisation without being consulted with the cabinet, the Home Minister doesn't even know that the CBI directors are being removed; the Defence Minister doesn't know that the Rafale deal for 120 aircraft has mysteriously changed to 36 aircraft and our Foreign Minister doesn't know what changes Modi is making in the foreign policy commitment."

"Next is on Modinomics, which involves the disastrous demonetisation and the botched rollout of GST and lastly, his foreign policy, which I have been personally disappointed with," he said.

The Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram further slammed Prime Minister Modi-led central government for its souring ties with its neighbouring countries, saying that the foreign policy cannot be made "on a whim or impulse".

"We have the worst of our relations with our neighbours. See, the Maldives, who is cocking a snook in India, cancelling impunity contracts to Indian companies, advertisement vacancies with words clearly stated - 'Indian citizens need not apply'. We have seen the shambles of relations with Nepal, our ties have soured with Nepal opening up its northern borders to the Chinese. We have seen setback after setback with Sri Lanka. And we have this peculiar relation with Pakistan. There are lots of ups and downs than a child yo-yo,” Tharoor said.

He further alleged that various institutions such as the Election Commission, Supreme Court, CBI and others were not freely functioning in the last five years, and that its integrity was being repeatedly undermined by the National Democratic Alliance government.

Expressing concern over the current law and order situation, Tharoor asserted that Prime Minister Modi did not utter a word on the rising incidents of mob lynchings and cow vigilantism in the country.

Tags: shashi tharoor, narendra modi, the paradoxical prime minister, modi government
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

MOST POPULAR

1

Here are the qualities Fatima Sana Shaikh wants in her man

2

Haunted house, with spirits included, goes on sale

3

Extorted for watching porn? Do’s and Don’ts to avoid sextortion

4

Microsoft overtakes Amazon as second most valuable US company

5

Microsoft to keep working with US military, despite concerns

more

Editors' Picks

Shahid Kapoor, like Vijay Deverakonda, grew a beard for ‘Arjun Reddy.’

Arjun Reddy Hindi remake on floors tomorrow: Why it’s perfect for Shahid Kapoor!

Kizzie Aur Manny poster.

#MeToo: Will Kizzie Aur Manny suffer Housefull 4’s fate due to Mukesh Chabbra?

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

more

ALSO FROMLife

From a lion cub born in a garage to a baby octopus, returning bighorn sheep and lemurs, here are animals who grabbed eyeballs this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Texan chilli, to brussel sprouts, roasted salmon and shepherd's pie, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Food pics for the hungry soul

Sao Paulo's 46th Fashion Week, is underway this week featuring a new venue, a new format, and debut of four new labels. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Sao Paolo Fashion Week sees Brazil in a flurry of designs and colours

The race is the highlight of the annual week-long buffalo festival held in the coastal town of Chonburi which is now into its 147th year (Photo: AFP)

Buffaloes battle it out on dirt tracks in Thailand's annual racing festival

Featuring 27 countires, five-day fair, held in Grand Palais, combines contemporary and modern art under one soaring steel-and-glass roof. (Photos: AP)

France Art Fair 2018: Celebrating contemporary modern creations

The immersion of idols marks the end of the festival that commemorates the slaying of a demon king by lion-riding, 10-armed goddess Durga, marking the triumph of good over evil. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

Durga Puja 2018: India bids adieu to Goddess for the year

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham