We trust in Indian law, justice: Swiss embassy

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it was in touch with the Swiss authorities and had extended full support to them.

New Delhi: Sending a strong signal to New Delhi that justice should be delivered to the couple, the Swiss embassy said it “trusts that the Indian law enforcement agencies and the judicial system will deliver justice”, adding that “it was deeply concerned about the health of its citizens who were attacked in Fatehpur Sikri on October 22, 2017”.

It however thanked the Indian authorities for their support in the matter.

In a statement, the embassy said, “The embassy of Switzerland in New Delhi is deeply concerned about the health of the two Swiss citizens. We will will continue to provide all possible support to them and their families. We trust that the Indian law enforcement agencies and the judicial system will deliver justice.”

External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj tweeted on Thursday: “I have asked for a report MEA Joint Secretary S. Bhattacharjee and Indian ambassador designate to Switzerland C.B.George met Swiss nationals Quentin Jeremy Clerc and Marie Droz in hospital. They spoke to the concerned doctors. Ms.Droz has been discharged but Clerc is improving.”

The Swiss couple Quentin Jeremy Clerc (24) and his girlfriend Marie Droz (24) were attacked in Fatehpur Sikri by a group of youths.

They were left bruised by the attackers. Also, the onlookers instead of helping the injured, shot videos, said sources.

Clerc was left with a hearing impairment while Marie has a broken arm, said the doctors.

The couple said as they lay on the ground bloodied and bruised, passersby began taking videos of them on their mobile phones instead of helping them. The couple had later left for Delhi where they are being treated by a neuro-surgeon.