The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Sep 28, 2018 | Last Update : 02:46 PM IST

India, All India

Tariq Anwar quits NCP over Sharad Pawar's 'defence' of Modi in Rafale deal

PTI
Published : Sep 28, 2018, 2:33 pm IST
Updated : Sep 28, 2018, 2:33 pm IST

Anwar said he was 'hurt' by Pawar's interview where he said PM Modi's intentions on Rafale fighter jet aircraft deal were not wrong.

Tariq Anwar formed the NCP in the 1990s along with Sharad Pawar and the late P A Sangma. (Photo: File)
 Tariq Anwar formed the NCP in the 1990s along with Sharad Pawar and the late P A Sangma. (Photo: File)

Katihar/New Delhi: NCP national general secretary Tariq Anwar Friday said he had resigned from the party and Parliament following party chief Sharad Pawar's "defence" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Rafale deal. 

Making the announcement in his Lok Sabha constituency here, Anwar said he was resigning from all posts in the party, of which he was a founding member, and also giving up his membership of Parliament. 

Anwar told reporters he was "hurt" by Pawar's interview to a Marathi news channel this week where he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intentions on the Rafale fighter jet aircraft deal were not wrong. 

The party later came out with a clarification, saying it did not amount to a clean chit to the prime minister. Anwar, a former union minister, has been backing the Congress demand for a JPC probe into the deal and has also sought a white paper on the issue. 

"No decision has been taken so far about my future political move. I will be deciding that after consulting my supporters," he said. 

Reacting to the development, Congress MLC Prem Chand Mishra described Anwar as a "fine leader". "We shall be eagerly looking at his next political move," he said. 

In New Delhi, senior party leader and Rajya Sabha MP D P Tripathi confirmed the development. 

A former president of Congress' Bihar unit, Anwar formed the NCP in the 1990s along with Pawar and the late P A Sangma, opposing Sonia Gandhi taking over as AICC president on grounds of her foreign origin. 

The party thereafter allied with the Congress at the national level and also in Maharashtra. 

Tags: tariq anwar quits ncp, sharad pawar, rafale deal, pm modi on rafale deal
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Tanushree reacts to Nana’s reply, Aamir, Big B's 'evasion'; Farhan, others back her

2

An aspirin daily makes cancer patients 25 per cent more likely to survive disease

3

Thugs of Hindostan trailer: All about smart Aamir, Big B-Fatima’s army, hot Katrina

4

Eating pigs' feet and other secrets; world's oldest people share tips to long life

5

Love knows no sex: 2 women on The Bachelor Vietnam ditch date — for each other

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The wait got over! The team of ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ finally unveiled the trailer of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

‘Thugs’ Aamir, Big B, Katrina, Fatima finally give glimpse of visual extravaganza

Who better than Shah Rukh Khan to send off athletes participating in the Asian Para Games at an event in Delhi on Wednesday? (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

SRK's words of wisdom, charm for athletes as they leave for Asian Para Games

Move over five-star hotels, the team of upcoming film ‘Baazaar’, which deals with the stock market, went creative by launching the trailer at Bombay

Taking the bull by its horns: Innovative trailer launch for Saif, Baazaar team

The four actresses met up for respective professional collaborations in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina-Neha, Kareena-Sunny catch up, but they had this thing in common

Respected filmmaker Kalpana Lajmi breathed her last on Sunday and was cremated in Mumbai on the same day. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

RIP Kalpana Lajmi: Bhatts, Shabana, other stars pay last respects to veteran

The lead stars of two films, ‘Namste England’ and ‘Love Yatri’ hunted in pairs as they stepped out for promotions in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral

Parineeti's 'moment' with Ajay, Arjun also joins her, Love Yatris step out too

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham