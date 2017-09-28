The Asian Age | News



Rescued Kerala priest abducted by ISIS, reaches Delhi, meets Modi, Sushma

ANI
Published : Sep 28, 2017, 11:24 am IST
Updated : Sep 28, 2017, 1:04 pm IST

He was kidnapped on March 4, 2016 by Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIS) in Yemen, when they attacked a retirement home in Aden.

According to reports, he is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in Delhi. (Photo: ANI)
 According to reports, he is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in Delhi. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Indian-origin Vatican priest Father Tom Uzhunnalil, who was rescued from the captivity of the Islamic State in Yemen earlier this month, reached Delhi on Thursday morning.

Uzhunnalil thanked the almighty for his rescue from Yemen over a year after he was abducted by the extremist group. He was rescued on September 12.

"I am very happy, I thank the almighty for making this day possible. All people who have worked in their own ways, I am grateful," Father Uzhunnalil told the media.

He met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj after arriving in Delhi.

(Photo: ANI)(Photo: ANI)

He was reportedly kidnapped on March 4, 2016, by the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, also known as ISIS, in Yemen, when they attacked a retirement home in Aden run by the Missionaries of Charity, killing 16 people, including four nuns.

