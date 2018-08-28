The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Aug 28, 2018 | Last Update : 01:57 PM IST

India, All India

Rahul Gandhi on two-day Kerala visit, meets flood victims at relief camps

PTI
Published : Aug 28, 2018, 1:19 pm IST
Updated : Aug 28, 2018, 1:27 pm IST

Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday visited relief camps in Chengannur and heard the woes of the people.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi meets flood affected at the Relief Camp at the Engineering College in Chengannur. (Photo: Twitter | @INCIndia)
 Congress President Rahul Gandhi meets flood affected at the Relief Camp at the Engineering College in Chengannur. (Photo: Twitter | @INCIndia)

Chengannur: Days after floods ravaged Kerala, leaving a massive trail of destruction, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday visited relief camps in Chengannur and heard the woes of the people.

Gandhi, who is on a two-day visit to the state, arrived in Thiruvananthapuram Tuesday morning from abroad. He then took a helicopter to Chengannur in Alappuzha district. The Congress chief first visited the relief camp at the Christian College and spoke to people at the centre. He also visited a camp at an engineering college.

Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala and Congress's state unit president M M Hassan were among those present at the camps.

Rahul will also be meeting fishermen and party volunteers involved in relief work. According to data released Tuesday morning by the Disaster Management's state control room, 474 persons have died in the rains and floods since May 29, when the South West Monsoon set over Kerala.

Fifteen people are missing.

Tags: rahul gandhi, kerala floods, congress
Location: India, Kerala, Allappuzha (Alleppey)

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Kajol, Madhuri Dixit turn mushy paps for Asha Bhosle, get clicked with her

2

This Snow White fan theory will ruin your childhood

3

Pilot uses Star Wars villain Jabba the Hutt as reference on application; gets fired

4

Priyanka made brown sexy in West; women supposed to dress up for male gaze: Huma

5

September 5: Twitter CEO Dorsey to testify before House panel

more

Editors' Picks

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

more

ALSO FROMLife

Local fishermen participate in the race. (Photo: PTI)

Tripura’s Melghar holds annual boat racing festival

The festival features a night procession of Kandyan dancers, fire twirlers, traditional musicians, acrobatic fire performers and elephants, gathering thousands of tourists and spectators from around the island. (Photo: AFP)

Thousands attend the Esala Perahera festival in Sri Lanka

From a rare baby snow leopard playing with its mum, to zookeeper feeding giraffes, here a animlas who were in news. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

Spasskaya Tower International Military Music Festival is an annual military music event held in Moscow on Red Square. (Photos: AP)

Russia gears up for Spasskaya Tower international military music festival

Muslims around world celebrate Eid al-Adha by sacrificing animals to commemorate prophet Ibrahim's faith in being willing to sacrifice his son. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: The world celebrates Eid al- Adha, or the Feast of the Sacrifice

Goats and pigeons are offered as sacrifice in belief that participants receive supernatural power from goddess during festival. (Photos: AP, PTI)

S(t)eeped in blood: Hindu devotees sacrifice animals in Deodhani festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham