Rahul Gandhi on two-day Kerala visit, meets flood victims at relief camps

Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday visited relief camps in Chengannur and heard the woes of the people.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi meets flood affected at the Relief Camp at the Engineering College in Chengannur. (Photo: Twitter | @INCIndia)

Chengannur: Days after floods ravaged Kerala, leaving a massive trail of destruction, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday visited relief camps in Chengannur and heard the woes of the people.

Gandhi, who is on a two-day visit to the state, arrived in Thiruvananthapuram Tuesday morning from abroad. He then took a helicopter to Chengannur in Alappuzha district. The Congress chief first visited the relief camp at the Christian College and spoke to people at the centre. He also visited a camp at an engineering college.

Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala and Congress's state unit president M M Hassan were among those present at the camps.

Rahul will also be meeting fishermen and party volunteers involved in relief work. According to data released Tuesday morning by the Disaster Management's state control room, 474 persons have died in the rains and floods since May 29, when the South West Monsoon set over Kerala.

Fifteen people are missing.