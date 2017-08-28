Shoot at sight: Rohtak DC warns protestors ahead of Ram Rahim Singh's sentencing

The 50-year-old Dera Sacha Sauda chief was, on Friday, found guilty of raping two of his women followers in 2002.

Security personnel keeping strict vigil near Sunaria Jail in which Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Ram Rahim’s quamtum of punishment will be awarded in Rohtak on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

Sirsa: Security has been beefed up to avoid any untoward incident in Sirsa, hours before pronouncing the quantum of sentence against self-styled godman, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

The 50-year-old Dera Sacha Sauda chief was, on Friday, found guilty of raping two of his women followers in 2002.

Though his followers have started evacuating from Sirsa, where the Dera headquarters lie, several supporters are still present in and around the premises, PTI reported.

The deputy commissioner of Rohtak said those creating trouble will have to face bullets. "We will not allow anyone to create any sort of trouble in Rohtak. Anyone breaking law or indulging in acts of violence or arson will himself be responsible for his fate. Anyone creating trouble will be given a warning first and if he still pays no heed, then he will have to face the bullet," Atul Kumar said in Rohtak, where the Army has been kept on standby.

Security has been beefed up to prevent any untoward incident in Sirsa and locals have been asked to stay indoors as a preventive measure.

"We have made appropriate arrangements to maintain law and order in the district," a senior police official said.

The district administration is also providing buses to facilitate the departure of Dera followers, PTI added.

ADGP (law and order) Mohd Akil, who on Sunday took stock of the situation in Rohtak, also warned potential troublemakers. "Anyone who creates trouble will be taught a lesson, like in Panchkula and Sirsa,” he said.

The Rohtak DC meanwhile asked people to not enter the district without any specific reason.

He also said that prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), prohibiting assembly of five or more persons, and carrying of firearms and other weapons, were already in place in the district.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) special court judge will be flown to Rohtak to pronounce the quantum of sentence against the rape convict on Monday.

The high-level security comes in the wake of violence that was created by Dera followers which killed 36 people and left over 269 injured.