Monday, Aug 28, 2017 | Last Update : 10:21 AM IST

'Papa's angel' Honeypreet, Ram Rahim's adopted child is closest to him

PTI
Published : Aug 28, 2017, 9:50 am IST
Updated : Aug 28, 2017, 9:52 am IST

Honeypreet, accompanied Ram Rahim Singh when he was brought to the special CBI court in Panchkula on Friday.

Considered a confidante of the Dera chief, Honeypreet Insan has also emerged as his likely successor to head the controversial sect. (Photo: honeypreetinsan.me)
 Considered a confidante of the Dera chief, Honeypreet Insan has also emerged as his likely successor to head the controversial sect. (Photo: honeypreetinsan.me)

Chandigarh: She likes to describe herself as "Papa's angel, philanthropist, director, editor and actress" on social media. Honeypreet Insan is the adopted daughter of Ram Rahim Singh whose conviction in a rape case triggered mob violence that killed 36 people across Haryana.

Considered a confidante of the Dera chief, she has also emerged as his likely successor to head the controversial sect.

Honeypreet, in her thirties, accompanied Ram Rahim Singh when he was brought to the special CBI court in Panchkula for the pronouncement of the verdict in the 14-year-old rape case on Friday.

On her Twitter and Facebook accounts, she mentions herself as "PAPA's ANGEL, Philanthropist, Director, Editor, Actress!! Passionate to transform my Rockstar Papa's directions into actions!"

She has over one million followers on Twitter and more than five lakh on Facebook.

In one of her tweets, she congratulated her father on his 50th birthday on August 15.

"#HappyBirthDayGuruPa Congrats for d phenomenal 50 yrs! Thanx for turning every darkest hour into a brightest moment," she wrote.

A website -www.HoneypreetInsan.me, also introduces herself as "a great Daughter of an amazing Father."

The site also mentions Honeypreet's philanthropic activities and working for the welfare of the poor and needy.

"As the daughter of Revered Saint Dr Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Ji Insan, you will find her working for the welfare of others, just like her Dad," it says.

She has also acted in, edited and directed movies on Ram Rahim Singh.

Honeypreet acted in 'MSG 2 -The Messenger' and later had a special appearance in 'MSG-The Warrior Lion Heart'.

Ram Rahim Singh is married to Harjeet Kaur. They have two daughters, Charanpreet and Amanpreet, both of whom are married, and a son Jasmeet.

Tags: dera sacha sauda, gurmeet ram rahim singh, rape conviction, honeypreet insaan
Location: India, Chandigarh, Chandigarh

