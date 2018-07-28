Took Antigua citizenship for business, says Mehul Choksi

The Antigua government has indicated that it may consider “a legitimate request” from India to send back Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi.

New Delhi: Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, allegedly involved in the multi-crore Punjab National Bank scam, claims that he had taken Antigua citizenship last year to expand his business as the passport of the Caribbean nation provides visa-free travel to 132 countries.

According to agency reports in a statement issued by his attorney David Dorsett on the diamantaire’s behalf, Choksi said there was no truth in the allegations levelled by the Indian government. Choksi, who was allegedly the partner-in-crime of his nephew Nirav Modi in the banking fraud, refused to say anything further on the issue, on the advice of his lawyers.

“I can, however, state that I lawfully applied to be registered as a citizen of Antigua under the Citizenship by Investment Program. During the course of my application. I did all that was lawfully required of me to do. My application for citizenship was in due course approved,” the statement published in a overseas newspaper said. Choksi had taken the citizenship of Antigua in November 2017, and oath of allegiance on January 15 this year, according to a newspaper in Antigua.

“My application was motivated by my desire to expand my business interest in the Caribbean and to obtain visa-free travel access to 130 or so countries,” the statement said, adding that he was in the United States in January 2018 for medical treatment. “Having received treatment, I am still in a state convalescence. That being the case, I have decided to reside in Antigua and Barbuda,” it read. After it emerged that Choksi had moved to the Caribbean country in July and also taken a local passport, the CBI wrote to Antiguan authorities seeking the whereabouts of the fugitive diamantaire.

The CBI, in its communication sent to Antiguan authority, has cited diffusion notice issued by the Interpol against the fugitive businessman and sought details of his movement. The Antigua government has indicated that it may consider “a legitimate request” from India to send back Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi.