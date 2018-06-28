The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jun 28, 2018 | Last Update : 03:19 AM IST

India, All India

Military to get new body to tackle cyber warfare soon

THE ASIAN AGE. | SANJIB KR BARUAH
Published : Jun 28, 2018, 2:32 am IST
Updated : Jun 28, 2018, 2:32 am IST

Cyber agency to initially employ about 1K people from armed forces.

According to experts, future wars will be fought on air, land, sea and importantly in cyberspace and space.
 According to experts, future wars will be fought on air, land, sea and importantly in cyberspace and space.

NEW DELHI: A new military entity mandated with the defensive, deterrence and offensive aspects of cyber warfare is in the “advanced stages” of being set up and will be up and running before the year ends, a senior official source dealing with the process told this newspaper.

The Defence Cyber Agency (DCA) will initially directly employ about 1,000 people drawn from the Indian Air Force, the Army and the Navy, besid-es from the Integrated Defence Staff (IDS) and will be a precursor to the setting up of a cyber command in the near future.

The new body will engage in defending military assets and resources and also use its offensive capabilities in proxy cyber warfare like those being indulged in by non-state actors and terrorists.

The DCA will take various cyber security measures like the Indian Army’s indigenously-dev-eloped and currently operative Bharat Operating System Solutions (Boss) system under its wing. Boss, introduced in 2017, guards the communication and information networks of the Indian Army from espionage.

The new body’s requirement is being viewed as urgent in the backdrop of the changing modes of warfare which demands cyber expertise and integration. According to experts, future wars will be fought on air, land, sea and importantly in cyberspace and space.

The process of setting up of the body is being looked after by the IDS which will put top emphasis on synergy and inter-linkages among the various constituents of the military.

Besides looking into for-ensics and other verticals, the DCA will also be mandated with the bigger iss-ue of moving away from a compliance audit of cyber warfare, which is the prev-alent practice now, to an audit based on potential risks and threat perceptions.

While the DCA’s mandate will be different from that of prevalent agencies that are battling cybercrime, it nevertheless will have key linkages with the agencies dealing with cyber crime issues.

Another focus area of the DCA would be to exp-loit and utilise the technology available with the country’s rich resources base of young software entrepreneurs and technocrats.

Tags: cyber warfare, defence cyber agency, integrated defence staff, bharat operating system solutions

MOST POPULAR

1

Exchange books for coffee at this Mumbai coffee shop

2

Man born without penis to get £50k bionic manhood, first erection will last 10 days

3

Gossip Tax: Now pay up for using Facebook, WhatsApp from July 1

4

Not every person will be okay with it: Kiara opens up on orgasm scene in Lust Stories

5

Man and woman make couple: Gay lovers denied entry to ‘couples' beach party in Italy

more

Editors' Picks

Priyanka Chopra with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra outside a restauarant at Bandra Kurla Complex. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent the night together, were going to IIFA too?

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The birthday celebrations of Arjun Kapoor carried on throughout the day at his residence in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun turns year older: Varun with gf Natasha, Janhvi, others celebrate

Arjun Kapoor turned another year older on Tuesday and his close ones made it special for him on the occasion. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

‘You're the reason for our strength’: Arjun’s sisters make his birthday special

Bolllywood stars had a gala night at the IIFA Awards held in Bangkok, Thailand on Sunday. (Photos: Twitter/@IIFA)

IIFA: Rekha's stunning act after 20 years, Shraddha, Ranbir, others dazzle

After stepping out for a dinner date, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had guests at the former’s residence in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Rains and Nick make Priyanka blush, couple welcomes Alia, Parineeti over

Ajay Devgn and Kajol together supported a cause for the state of Maharashtra at an event in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ajay, Kajol lend support to cause, but their cute moments steal the spotlight

Bollywood has geared up for IIFA and celebrities have left to Bangkok for the same. Among those spotted were Aamir Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and others.

IIFA 2018: Aamir Khan, Sonakshi, Varun Dhawan snapped at airport

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham