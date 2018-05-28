The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, May 28, 2018 | Last Update : 02:28 PM IST

India, All India

Ex-prez Pranab Mukherjee to address 600 RSS workers in June: reports

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : May 28, 2018, 2:14 pm IST
Updated : May 28, 2018, 2:12 pm IST

RSS leader Rakesh Sinha said that Mukherjee's acceptance to attend the event reflects that there can be dialogue on vital issues.

Pranab Mukherjee (82) has worked closely as a Congressman with both former Prime Ministers Indira and Rajiv Gandhi and served as finance minister in the UPA II government led by ex-prime minister Manmohan Singh. (Photo: File | PTI)
 Pranab Mukherjee (82) has worked closely as a Congressman with both former Prime Ministers Indira and Rajiv Gandhi and served as finance minister in the UPA II government led by ex-prime minister Manmohan Singh. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: A top Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) official has confirmed that former President Pranab Mukherjee will address 600 workers at the organisation's headquarters in Nagpur on June 7.

Mukherjee's office is however yet to issue a statement regarding the event, as reported by The Indian Express.

The addressal is planned for the Third Year Sangha Shiksha Varga and will see the participation of over 600 workers.

“We had extended an invitation to the former president to address RSS workers at our headquarters in Nagpur. He has accepted our invitation and will be present at the event,” the RSS official said.

RSS leader Rakesh Sinha said that Mukherjee's acceptance to attend the event reflects that there can be dialogue on vital issues and adversaries are not necessarily enemies.

"Questions raised on RSS-Hindutva is being answered by his acceptance of invitation," Sinha added.

Mukherjee (82) demitted office of president in July 2017. Prior to that, he worked closely as a Congressman with both former Prime Ministers Indira and Rajiv Gandhi and served as finance minister in the UPA II government led by ex-prime minister Manmohan Singh.

Tags: rashtriya swayamsevak sangh, pranab mukherjee, congress, bjp
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

'He thinks he is 9': Shah Rukh Khan has adorable wish for AbRam on his 5th birthday

2

Amazon Alexa sends recorded private conversation to another user

3

Bizarre: Half human-half chicken embryos created in lab

4

Faizabad village sets example of Hindu-Muslim communal harmony

5

I enjoy acting and people like me, that is why I am a star: Kareena Kapoor Khan

more

Editors' Picks

Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor at GQ Awards. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Watch: Did Deepika just invite Anil Kapoor for her and Ranveer’s wedding?

A still from Phir Hera Pheri

Hera Pheri 3 is on, and it’s expected to be Total Dhamaal with Akshay, Suniel, Paresh

Suhana Khan before her birthday. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy birthday Suhana Khan: Why she's best friend material and actor Bollywood needs

Tara Sutaria, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in a still from 'Padmaavat' and Sara Ali Khan at an event.

Step away Sara, Student Of The Year 2 Tara just bagged Arjun Reddy with Shahid

Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan in 'Judwaa 2'.

Kalank: Is Varun Dhawan going the Salman Khan way?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Harshvardhan Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu were snapped on a bike ride in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

What’s cooking? Harshvardhan takes Taapsee out on a ride in Mumbai

Bollywood stars dazzled in their best outfits at an event held by a leading fashion magazine in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika, Hrithik, Sidharth, others glam it up in their stylish best at event

It was a busy day on Thursday since Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Shikha Talsania promoted 'Veere Di Wedding' in the morning and John Abraham held his movie 'Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran's press and celebrity screening by the night. (Bonus: Saif Ali Khan) (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Busy bees: John holds Parmanu screening, Kareena, VDW team promote film

Bollywood celebrities attended various events in Mumbai as a part of their upcoming films in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Alia, Jahnvi for Madhuri's Bucket List; VDW, Phamous teams promote films

The team of ‘Veere Di Wedding’ launched the music of the film at a grand event in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Veere Di Wedding: Glitzy musical evening for Kareena, Sonam and team

The teams of ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and ‘Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran’ were spotted during promotional events for their films in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena, Sonam, John, others up the glam quotient, go all out for their films

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham