Ex-prez Pranab Mukherjee to address 600 RSS workers in June: reports

New Delhi: A top Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) official has confirmed that former President Pranab Mukherjee will address 600 workers at the organisation's headquarters in Nagpur on June 7.

Mukherjee's office is however yet to issue a statement regarding the event, as reported by The Indian Express.

The addressal is planned for the Third Year Sangha Shiksha Varga and will see the participation of over 600 workers.

“We had extended an invitation to the former president to address RSS workers at our headquarters in Nagpur. He has accepted our invitation and will be present at the event,” the RSS official said.

RSS leader Rakesh Sinha said that Mukherjee's acceptance to attend the event reflects that there can be dialogue on vital issues and adversaries are not necessarily enemies.

"Questions raised on RSS-Hindutva is being answered by his acceptance of invitation," Sinha added.

Mukherjee (82) demitted office of president in July 2017. Prior to that, he worked closely as a Congressman with both former Prime Ministers Indira and Rajiv Gandhi and served as finance minister in the UPA II government led by ex-prime minister Manmohan Singh.