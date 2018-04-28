Modi-Xi on same page, vow to maintain peace along India-China border

Official sources also said that India and China were likely to undertake a joint economic project in Afghanistan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping began their last round of one-on-one talks with a walk around the famous East Lake followed by an hour-long boat ride. (Photo: Twitter/@MEAIndia)

New Delhi: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping set to conclude their unprecedented informal summit on Saturday, the Ministry of External Affairs informed that the two leaders underscored it was important to maintain peace along the India-China border region.

For this, the two leaders have agreed to strengthen greater strategic communication between the two sides and have decided to issue strategic guidance to their militaries to strengthen communications and to build trust and understanding, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale told media in Wuhan.

PM Modi and President Xi recognised terrorism as a common threat and committed to cooperate further on counter terrorism.

The MEA informed that PM Modi forwarded some proposals to Xi Jinping which included moving ahead to find ways to collaborate in terms of entertainment including films, towards which the President extended his support.

"More Indian films should come to China and vice-versa," Xi said.

Modi and Xi are due to conclude the unprecedented informal summit over lunch.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier on Saturday said he held "extensive and fruitful" talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping during their first round of two-day informal summit in Wuhan on Friday.

The summit was seen as an effort by India and China to rebuild trust and improve ties that were hit by the 73-day-long Doklam standoff last year.

Attempting to bridge the differences between the two countries, Prime Minister Modi has also offered to host the next informal summit with Xi Jinping in India next year.

In a move that could upset Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping have agreed to undertake a joint India-China economic project in Afghanistan.

As per the understanding, officials of both sides will identify the project in following up discussions and work out modalities.

This will be a first such project in the war-torn country where China while trying to expand its influence has tacitly backed Pakistan, which has been accused by Afghanistan and the US of backing the Taliban and its most violent attacks in the country destabilising any attempts to restore peace.

