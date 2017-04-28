Inform us on Jadhav’s health, India tells Pakistan

New Delhi had also placed the 16th request for consular access to Jadhav with Islamabad which was promptly rejected.

New Delhi: India has sought from Pakistan a certificate on the health condition of Kulbhushan Jadhav, sentenced to death by a military court there on charges of espionage, the external affairs ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry of external affairs (MEA) said that the well being and state of Mr Jadhav’s health is a “matter of great concern” to India as Mr Jadhav has been in Pakistan’s custody for more than a year. The MEA also said it was awaiting a response from Pakistan on the visa application of Mr Jadhav’s parents who want to travel to Pakistan to see their son.

“We haven’t seen, we haven’t met (Jadhav). He has been in Pakistan’s custody for more than a year. So the well being and state of health of Mr Jadhav is a matter of great concern. We have asked the Pakistani government earlier also, and yesterday our high commissioner made a request on providing a re-port on his medical condition. So we await Pakistan’s response,” the MEA said.

Indian high commissioner Gautam Bambawale had on Wednesday met Pakis-tan foreign secretary Teh-mina Janjua in Islamabad and had handed over a petition by Mr Jadhav’s mother to the Pakistan government and an appeal for the “court of appeal” that will hear the case of Mr Jadhav. India had also requested Pakistan to facilitate visas for Mr Jadhav’s parents who have filed their visa application with the Pakistan high commission and want to visit Pakistan to meet their son and file the petition and appeal in person. New Delhi had also placed the 16th request for consular access to Mr Jadhav with Islamabad which was promptly rejected.