The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Mar 28, 2018 | Last Update : 01:41 PM IST

India, All India

Congress leads efforts to impeach CJI, backed by multiple opposition parties

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Mar 28, 2018, 11:40 am IST
Updated : Mar 28, 2018, 11:40 am IST

To move impeachment motion against CJI, signatures of 100 Lok Sabha and 50 Rajya Sabha MPs are required.

Opposition parties are circulating an unprecedented petition for sacking Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, leaders of the NCP have confirmed. (Photo: PTI)
 Opposition parties are circulating an unprecedented petition for sacking Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, leaders of the NCP have confirmed. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Backed by several opposition parties, Congress is leading efforts to bring an impeachment motion in the parliament against Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra.

The parties are circulating an unprecedented petition for sacking the Chief Justice of India, leaders of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have confirmed.

NCP’s Majeed Memon said signatures of 20 members have been collected so far. Three Congress leaders, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Kapil Sibal and Ahmed Patel have reportedly signed the petition and five more signatories are from the NCP.

Congress leaders said nothing on record on the move that has been confirmed mainly by NCP leaders Majid Memon and DP Tripathi.

Read: Oppn parties have begun impeachment process of CJI: NCP leader

"The Congress as the largest Opposition party has belatedly initiated the proceedings for impeachment of the Chief Justice of India," Majid Memon said on Tuesday.

NCP's DP Tripathi said, "I have signed it and others are also signing it and the process is going on." The CPI-M and CPI have also signed the petition, he said.

The Samajwadi Party on Wednesday said it supports the petition. "The Samajwadi Party stands with the impeachment motion, which is about bringing independence and unquestionable integrity to the judiciary," SP leader Ghanshyam Tiwari told news agency ANI.

Tripathi said it is not just corruption, but "the charges are far more serious" and it emanates from the letter that four senior-most judges of the Supreme Court had earlier written stating that there was danger to the independence of judiciary.

Also Read: SC admin not in order, say 4 top judges in unprecedented press meet

Meanwhile, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MP M Rajamohan Reddy on Wednesday said his party has not received any proposal for moving an impeachment motion against Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra.

The petition refers to allegations that sensitive cases were assigned to handpicked judges and the most-senior judges were ignored; the allegations were raised in January by the four top Supreme Court judges - J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan Lokur and Kurien Joseph - after the Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra.

To move an impeachment motion against the Chief Justice of India, signatures of 100 MPs are needed in Lok Sabha while in signatures of 50 members are required in Rajya Sabha.

Leaders of several opposition parties reportedly met and discussed the issue with the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Many opposition leaders, including those from Trinamool Congress, NCP and the CPI(M), have reportedly held discussions over the past few days.

On Tuesday, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, who is in Delhi, reportedly held discussions with senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan.

(With agency inputs)

Tags: chief justice of india, dipak misra, impeachment, congress, parliament
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Warning: Powered by AI, fake news will just get worse

2

Farhan Akhtar denies playing cop opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3

3

James Webb space telescope launch delayed to 2020

4

Breaking barriers: Bride rides horse as wedding ritual in Rajasthan

5

One in seven teens are ‘sexting,’ says new research

more

Editors' Picks

Next generation of fake news will be empowered by Artificial Intelligence and be far more sophisticated, and even more disastrous.

Warning: Powered by AI, fake news will just get worse

Scrutiny of Facebook has intensified following reports that it failed to prevent the data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica from amassing personal information about millions of users - possibly used to aid Donald Trump's campaign - and that the social network has been collecting Android users' phone call and text message histories without notice.

Will Mark Zuckerberg be able to boldly fix Facebook crisis?

Kangana Ranaut.

Feminism is a movement that has to take over the world, says Kangana Ranaut

Arizona had been a key hub for Uber, with about half of the company’s 200 self-driving cars and a staff of hundreds.

Uber tests suspended, Mobileye calls for revalidation

Rana Daggubati played the role of Bhallaladeva in director SS Rajamouli's Baahubali.

Rana Daggubati voices Thanos in the Telugu version of Avengers

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha, Shruti Haasan, Shilpa Shetty and others step out in the city in style. See pictures of your favourite stars here. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: B-town celebs Ranveer, Kartik, Nushrat, Shruti step out in style

Abhay Deol and Patralekhaa came together at the trailer launch of their forthcoming horror comedy film 'Nanu Ki Jaanu'. Check out the exclusive pictures from last night event here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Nanu Ki Jaanu: Abhay Deol and Patralekhaa launch trailer of their film

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kartik Aaryan were the showstoppers for Manish Malhotra’s summer couture collection in Singapore on Sunday. (Photo: Twitter/ Instagram)

Showstoppers Kareena, Kartik up the glam quotient for Manish in Singapore

Salman Khan and a host of celebrities put an entertaining show for fans at the ‘Da-Bangg’ concert held in Pune on Saturday. (Photo: Twitter/ Instagram)

Salman romances Katrina, Sonakshi as they enthrall Pune with 'Da-Bangg'

Bollywood actors like Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, 'Baaghi 2' co-stars Tiger-Disha and other stars were spotted. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood snapped: Varun and Tiger-Disha in city, Janhvi shoots Dhadak

Akshay Kumar launched the trailer of ‘Nanak Shah Fakir’ at an event in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar lends support to troubled film as it's finally cleared for release

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham